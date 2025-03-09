FTI Consulting Further Bolsters Asia Business Transformation Practice with Senior Appointments

SINGAPORE, March 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Zarif Munir as a Senior Managing Director and Head of Southeast Asia Business Transformation and Enqing Wang as a Managing Director in the firm’s Business Transformation practice within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

Luke Schaeffer, Global Leader of Strategy and Transformation at FTI Consulting, said, “We are delighted to welcome Zarif and Enqing to our growing Business Transformation practice in Asia. Their expertise in business transformation, portfolio management and operational improvement will enable us to address critical challenges such as driving efficiency, unlocking growth opportunities and navigating complex market dynamics. Investing in these capabilities is essential as businesses in Asia face rapid change and increasing demands for strategic innovation.”

Mr. Munir, who is based in Singapore, has more than 20 years of experience as a leader in strategy transformation, having held senior roles at global firms advising Fortune 500 companies. His expertise spans innovation, corporate strategy and growth acceleration, strengthening FTI Consulting’s ability to guide organisations through pivotal transformations. Mr. Munir holds a MBA from the Kellogg School of Business at Northwestern University.

Mr. Wang, who is based in Shanghai, brings more than 12 years of consulting experience in consumer products and retail. Previously an Associate Partner at Bain & Company, he led growth strategies, digital channel acceleration and M&A due diligence for global brands. Mr. Wang holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

The appointments of Mr. Munir and Mr. Wang continue FTI Consulting’s investment in the Business Transformation practice in Asia. In October 2024, Sunny Yi joined the firm to lead the practice in North Asia, bringing more than 30 years of industry and consulting experience in transformation, change management, organisation and leadership design.

Michael Eisenband, Global Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting, added, “The addition of Zarif and Enqing reflects our continued commitment to investing in top-tier talent for the Business Transformation practice. Together, these senior hires bring unparalleled expertise and leadership, which will play a key role in accelerating our growth and solidifying our position as a trusted advisor to clients globally.”

Leveraging expertise in growth, finance, operations, supply chain management, real estate optimisation, technology and transactions, our global Business Transformation practice helps drive change across the enterprise. With a global team located in every major financial center in the world, our team assist clients wherever opportunities and challenges arise and will work side by side with our clients to implement successful business transformation solutions.

