NATM Buying Corporation Announces Strategic Partnership with Premium Audio Company

John Riddle, Head of NATM Paul Jacobs, CEO and President of Premium Audio Company Tommy Jacobs, President of Sales - Americas, Premium Audio Company

Alliance Expands NATM’s Consumer Electronics Business

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Alliance of Trade Merchants (NATM), a leading national buying co-op of top independent retailers, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Premium Audio Company (PAC), a global leader in high-performance audio solutions. This partnership marks a significant milestone for NATM, as PAC becomes its first major audio partner, significantly expanding NATM’s presence in the consumer electronics sector.Established in 2020, PAC is widely recognized as the most innovative and comprehensive premium audio solutions provider in consumer technology. Through this collaboration, NATM strengthens its commitment to delivering best-in-class audio products and experiences to its esteemed members. NATM represents 11 independent regional retailers across major and luxury appliances, consumer electronics, and bedding/mattress sectors, collectively covering 72% of the U.S. population with a buying power of $8.7 billion.“We are excited to welcome Premium Audio Company and its legacy brands, Klipsch and Onkyo, to the NATM family,” said John Riddle, Head of NATM Group. “Their dedication to high-quality audio and market growth aligns perfectly with our mission to provide members with premium products and strategic support. We look forward to a successful, long-term collaboration.”This partnership reinforces PAC’s commitment to expanding the premium audio marketplace and delivering exceptional audio experiences. By joining forces with NATM, PAC aims to provide industry-leading audio solutions to a wider customer base while continuing to invest in channel marketing, sales training, and retailer support.Paul Jacobs, CEO and President of Premium Audio Company, shared: “We are thrilled to partner with NATM and its esteemed members. NATM has a long-standing reputation for driving growth and innovation in the audio industry. We believe this partnership will create new opportunities to increase the audio business, while ensuring that our retailers have all the resources needed to grow and succeed.”“It is an honor to join NATM as its first major audio partner,” said Tommy Jacobs, President of Sales - Americas, Premium Audio Company. “The growth potential in consumer electronics is significant for all involved. Let's get this train going!”With NATM’s extensive network of regional retailers and PAC’s industry expertise, this partnership sets the stage for increased market presence, enhanced retailer support, and expanded access to world-class audio innovations.About NATMFounded in 1970, the National Alliance of Trade Merchants (NATM) is a premier national buying co-op representing 11 independent regional retailers in the major and luxury appliances, consumer electronics, and bedding/mattress sectors. NATM’s members collectively reach over 72% of the U.S. population, providing a strategic platform for collaboration and growth. The organization coordinates buying and merchandising strategies while fostering an environment for innovation and knowledge exchange. To learn more about NATM, visit www.natmcorp.com NATM’s 2025 Vendor Conference will be held July 21-24 in Frisco, Texas. This exclusive event offers vendors the opportunity to showcase and demonstrate their products in one-on-one meetings with key buyers from the nation’s top independent retailers. For more details, visit www.NatmVendor.com About Premium Audio CompanyEstablished in 2020, Premium Audio Company (PAC) is the most innovative and complete premium audio solutions provider in consumer technology. PAC is dedicated to connecting people with their passion for entertainment and is home to some of the world’s most legendary and revered audio brands, including Klipsch, Onkyo, Integra, Pioneer, Elite, Magnat, and Heco. Premium Audio Company, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX).For more information, contact:Kim Sherman kim@opendoor-consulting.com (714) 742-3373Roberta Lewis | PAC U.S. Press Agent | 713-408-9401 | roberta@robertalewis.com

