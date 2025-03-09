Tariq Khatri Sets World Record for Meta Engagement Rate and Lowest Cost Per View in Digital Marketing History

MUMBAI, India, March 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indian influencer Tariq Mushtaq Khatri has set a new world record in digital marketing, achieving an unprecedented engagement rate and the lowest cost per view ever recorded. Over a 90-day campaign, Khatri’s strategic execution resulted in record-breaking numbers, demonstrating India’s growing influence in the global digital marketing industry. The achievement was unveiled at a press conference at the Bombay Press Club on February 28, 2025, where industry leaders and media professionals witnessed the groundbreaking results live.

Breaking the Digital Marketing Barrier

Khatri’s meticulously executed 183 Meta ad campaign achieved:

Total Views: 56.6 million

Total Engagements: 25.7 million

Total Reach: 26 million people

Reach Growth: 245.3% increase

Engagement Rate: 99%, an industry-defying number

Beyond engagement, the campaign shattered cost-efficiency records:

Cost per engagement: INR 16.24 (~$0.19 USD)

Cost per million views: INR 7,370 (~$88 USD)

Total Ad Spend: INR 417,420 (~$5,000 USD)

Live Demonstration Leaves Media Stunned

During the press conference, Khatri demonstrated the record-breaking engagement in real time using ChatGPT and Grok, leaving industry experts speechless. The engagement rate was 90 times higher than that of global superstars, and the cost per view was so low that AI systems initially deemed the figures impossible to achieve.



Tariq Khatri: Setting Global Digital Marketing Records with Unmatched Engagement and Cost Efficiency.

Recognition and Industry Impact

Major Indian news outlets highlighted this achievement as a historic milestone for India’s digital marketing sector. Official government recognition is awaited, as India has recently prioritized influencer-driven marketing in its digital economy strategy.

“Tariq Khatri’s campaign is a wake-up call for global brands. It proves that smart digital marketing is not about big budgets—it’s about strategic execution and audience understanding.” – Ravi Malhotra, Chief Digital Strategist, Global AdTech Solutions

Official Submission to Guinness World Records

The achievement has been submitted to Guinness World Records for verification. If approved, it will be the first-ever world record in cost-efficient influencer marketing, setting a new global benchmark in digital advertising.

India’s Growing Digital Influence

Khatri’s success marks a turning point in India's role as a global leader in high-ROI digital advertising, proving that Indian influencers can deliver superior engagement at minimal cost. His success is expected to:

Attract global brands to India for cost-effective influencer marketing.

Create new opportunities for Indian digital marketers.

Redefine global advertising strategies with data-driven efficiency.



“This is just the beginning. I want to empower Indian creators to reach global heights. India’s digital marketing industry is ready to lead the future.” – Tariq Khatri

What’s Next? Expanding the Impact

Following this milestone, Tariq Khatri is set to:

Partner with global brands to provide cost-effective advertising solutions.

Mentor Indian influencers to dominate the digital space.

Strengthen India's role in international digital marketing.



A Call to Global Brands: The Future of Digital Marketing is in India

With higher engagement rates and lower advertising costs than Western markets, India is now a prime destination for global digital marketing investments. Khatri’s record-breaking campaign proves that brands can achieve massive reach and engagement at a fraction of traditional costs.

“Tariq Khatri’s world record proves that data-driven marketing can rewrite the rules of digital engagement. The future of advertising belongs to those who innovate—and India is leading the charge!” – Mayur M. Gunjal, Head of Communication

Media Acknowledgment & Contact Information

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the media professionals who attended the press conference and helped share this historic achievement. Your role in bringing India’s digital marketing revolution to the world stage is invaluable.”

For further updates and collaboration opportunities, connect with Tariq Khatri:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31706eaf-9dfe-447b-a0b0-2c3c96ff63b4

