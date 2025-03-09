Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market to Hit $27.4 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Security Concerns & Smart Technologies

Vehicle Anti-Theft System Industry

The surge in the adoption of smart technology for vehicle safety and improved convenience, and product development to cater to changes in demand patterns.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global vehicle anti-theft system market was valued at $14,256.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $27,423.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth a and gaining competitive edge in the market. The research provides detailed segmentation of the global vehicle anti-theft system market based on product type, technology, sales channel, vehicle type, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on product type, the alarm segment held the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 31% of the global vehicle anti-theft system market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the biometric capture device segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031.Based on technology, the remote frequency identification device segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 37% of the global vehicle anti-theft system market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the global positioning system segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.Based on sales channel, the OEM segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 78% of the global vehicle anti-theft system market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the aftermarket segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 70% of the global vehicle anti-theft system market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the global commercial vehicles segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than 30% of the global vehicle anti-theft system market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.With factors such as a demand for modern automotive access control solutions for efficient operation, enhanced vehicle security against thefts, and superior convenience solutions, the market for vehicle anti-theft systems is expected to rise over the course of the forecast year. The adoption of an automatic anti-theft system is also influenced by a number of factors , such as the convenience of use, cost, and theft threshold, all of which present profitable prospects for market expansion.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢-𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐟𝐭 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Continental AG,Robert Bosch GmbH,HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA,Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.,Valeo S.A.,Denso Corporation,Stoneridge Inc.,Aptiv plc.,Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co. KG,Marquardt Group. 