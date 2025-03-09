Commercial Telematics Market Set for Rapid Growth, Revolutionizing Fleet Management and Connectivity

Rise in trend of connectivity solutions, ease of vehicle diagnosis, and government regulation for vehicle telematics have boosted the growth of the market.

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increase in trend of connectivity solutions, ease of vehicle diagnosis, and government regulation for vehicle telematics drive the growth of the global commercial telematics market . However, high installation costs, threat of data hacking, and lack of uninterrupted & seamless internet connectivity hinder the market growth. On the contrary, intelligent transportation systems and improved performance of autonomous vehicles are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global commercial telematics market was pegged at $16.87 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $63.89 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/235 Telematics is a relatively new technology. Events, such as unauthorized access to multiple car connectivity solutions or breaking into the in-vehicle connectivity system can restrict the commercial telematics market. The major security concern is that the hacker has access to the computer system of the cars as well as to the data that it collects and stores. Thus, hacking threats of vehicle with telematics systems is one of the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. Commercial telematics refer to the use of telematics systems in commercial vehicles by the fleet management companies, automobile insurance companies, and others. By using communication enabled device, telematics systems can store, receive, and send information, which can be used to control remote objects and manage resources such as individual cars or a fleet of cars. GPS tracking devices and vehicle diagnostics systems help transmit information to and from the vehicle’s computer system.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:-The global commercial telematics market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Mix Telematics, Trimble Inc., Navistar, Inc., Vontier Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., Geotab Inc., Fleet Complete, Solera Holdings, Inc., Microlise limited, Daimler AG, Continental AG, Karooooo Ltd., and Michelin.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-telematics-market/purchase-options The report segments the global commercial telematics market on the basis of solution type, application, end user, and region.Based on solution type, the OEM segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report analyzes the aftermarket segment.On the basis of application, the solutions segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the market. However, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.The global commercial telematics market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020 in terms of revenue, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/235 Key Findings Of The StudyIn 2020, by solution type, the OEM segment generated the highest revenue.In 2020, by application, the solution segment was the highest revenue contributor.In 2020, by end user, the transportation & logistics segment was the highest revenue contributor.In 2020, region-wise, North America contributed the highest revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/railway-telematics-market-A12206 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-commercial-telematics-market-A10360 - Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-over-the-air-ota-market-A07270 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

