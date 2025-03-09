HAUSER Showcases Armenia’s Musical Heritage in 'Music Unites the World'

HAUSER reinterprets a beloved Armenian song

I want to prove, once and for all, that music connects and unites every nation, every culture, and every person on this planet. That’s why I decided to play one song from every single country.” — HAUSER

ARMENIA, March 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The next country featured in HAUSER’s global project, “Music Unites the World,” is Armenia, where the internationally acclaimed cellist pays tribute to the nation’s rich musical traditions.

With over 4 billion views and over a billion streams, HAUSER has captivated global audiences with his ability to blend classical and contemporary music. His latest endeavor, “Music Unites the World,” presents a unique challenge—performing a signature song from every country on Earth to showcase music’s role as a universal language.

A Tribute to Armenia’s Musical Legacy

Armenia’s music is deeply rooted in history, storytelling, and cultural identity. From its ancient folk traditions to the enduring influence of composers such as Komitas and Aram Khachaturian, Armenian music is recognized for its distinctive sound and emotional depth.

For this project, HAUSER reinterprets a beloved Armenian song, offering a fresh perspective while preserving its melodic richness and spirit. His performance highlights the cello’s expressive qualities in a way that pays homage to the original piece.

“I want to prove, once and for all, that music connects and unites every nation, every culture, and every person on this planet. That’s why I decided to play one song from every single country. The project won’t stop until I’ve played a song from every corner of the world. Now, let’s see which nation is the loudest, the wildest, the proudest!” – HAUSER

A Global Celebration of Music

“Music Unites the World” aims to highlight the unique sounds of different nations while reinforcing the idea that music is a powerful force for connection. By sharing each performance across digital platforms, HAUSER invites audiences to discover and appreciate the diverse musical traditions that shape the world.

With each country featured, the project continues to grow, creating a living musical archive that transcends borders. Now, Armenia’s music takes its place in this global celebration.



About HAUSER

HAUSER is an internationally recognized cellist known for his ability to merge classical virtuosity with a modern, dynamic approach to music. His performances have amassed over 4 billion views, over a billion streams, and a devoted global fanbase.

Through “Music Unites the World,” HAUSER continues his mission of celebrating cultural diversity through music, one country at a time.

ARMENIA - Chuni Ashkharhe Qez Nman

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.