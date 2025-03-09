J’JO makes crypto diversification easy through automated crypto indexing





With an emphasis on stability, risk management, and diversification, J’JO35, the company’s core product, is an index of the top 35 cryptocurrencies based on market capitalization

SINGAPORE, March 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J’JO Finance , a user-centric solution for risk-minimized crypto investing, streamlines diversified crypto portfolio investing for retail investors with its J’JO35 crypto index solution. J’JO35 offers a seamless onboarding process for new users and retail investors by enabling them to invest in the top 35 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization with just a few clicks.

It’s believed that around 90 percent of crypto users ultimately end up losing money on their digital asset investments despite the overall market growing by over 27,000 percent between January 2014 and December 2024. The main reasons for this imbalance in the market performance and individual investor ROI are the tendency for speculative and leverage trading, bad timing and FOMO (fear of missing out), and most importantly, lack of risk management and diversification.

In addition to providing convenient access to a diversified portfolio, J’JO35 automatically rebalances every month. To invest via J’JO’s index, new users only need an existing exchange account with one of 11 supported centralized exchanges which include Kraken, Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, and OKX. J’JO automatically manages user funds through an API but will never control custody over the funds, execute transfers, or withdraw tokens from an exchange.

J’JO recently launched “Market Segment Indexes” to enable users to customize their digital asset indexes, providing a flexible tool to enable more experienced investors to build their own strategies and hand-pick specific tokens for their portfolios.

J’JO is free to invest up to $500 as part of its mission to help onboard new users to get acquainted with the service and empower them to invest confidently and in an informed manner. JJO’s Light plan costs $140 a year, offering unlimited investing amounts while allowing a single user to connect to up to three supported exchanges. Its Pro plan, priced at $188 a year, enables unlimited connections to supported exchanges while granting users access to the new Market Segment Indexes feature. Pro plan users also receive advanced analytics tools to track and compare returns.

“With crypto being discussed in mainstream circles consistently and institutions starting to play a more impactful role, there is a growing demographic of non-crypto natives interested in participating in this rising market,” says Andrei Ponomarev, Co-Founder of J’JO. “With J’JO, our users don’t need to study blockchain theory, monitor Twitter for influencer insights, or navigate the technical complexities of using multiple wallets and DeFi protocols. Too often new users end up losing in this market and never returning, but our index solutions address this by making portfolio diversification easier than ever before.”

Founded in 2020 and based in Singapore, J’JO offers the J’JO35, an index of the top 35 cryptocurrencies in the market. The service connects users to their exchange of choice and balances their portfolios according to the index. As the S&P 500 of the decentralized economy, J’JO is a service for investing in a market index of cryptocurrencies that allows users to maintain full control over their assets. Since 2020, J’JO35 has outperformed Bitcoin and Ethereum and has an APY of 67 percent. For more information, visit: https://jjo.finance/en

