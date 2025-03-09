Data Foundation Convenes Nutrition and Tech Leaders for Event ‘Amplifying Health Innovation’ in Austin, Texas

Data Foundation Event at Capitol Factory House 2025, During SXSW Week in Austin, TX on March 10

Leading experts will explore data-driven solutions for health and nutrition challenges during special half-day session at Capital Factory House 2025

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Data Foundation announces " Amplifying Health Innovation: Data Solutions for Nutrition & Wellbeing " taking place during the major technology and innovation week in March 2025, which includes SXSW in Austin, Texas. data.world and Capitol Factory are partnering with the Data Foundation for this exclusive half-day event on March 10, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CT during Capital Factory House 2025.The event will bring together policy experts, entrepreneurs, researchers, and technology leaders to examine how data innovations and digital platforms can transform America's approach to nutrition and health outcomes. Attendees will engage with a diverse lineup of speakers who are pioneering evidence-informed solutions and new approaches to health literacy across public and private sectors."At a time when Americans face unprecedented health and nutrition challenges, we need innovative, data-driven approaches that connect technology with policy solutions," said Dr. Nick Hart, President and CEO of the Data Foundation, who will be attending SXSW throughout the week. "By bringing together this diverse group of experts while Austin hosts one of the world's premier technology festivals, we're creating a unique opportunity to bridge the gap between entrepreneurial innovation and evidence-informed policy to address some of society's most pressing health challenges."The agenda features several dynamic sessions:--Reshaping America's Nutrition Landscape with Evidence-Informed Action -- Bill Hoagland, a former Administrator of the Food and Nutrition Service and currently Senior Vice President at the Bipartisan Policy Center, will examine past and current health policy approaches and explore evidence-informed strategies for addressing nutrition challenges.--Data-Driven Wellness: Journeying from Personal Health to Industry Innovation -- Jason Karp, Founder & CEO of HumanCo, will share his personal health journey and how the intersections of nutrition and data science informed his approach to building health-promoting companies.--Health Research in Action: How Organizations are Using Data and Evidence to Impact Texas Communities -- Dr. Tara Karns-Wright (UT Health San Antonio) and Charles Miller (Texas 2036) will discuss making scientific evidence accessible to Texas communities while addressing healthcare barriers.--Balancing Personalization, Privacy, and Public Health through Digital Transformation -- Dr. Marissa Burgermaster (UT Austin Dell Medical School), Elijah Kelley (Yumlish), and Naomi Nix (Washington Post) will examine how digital platforms are transforming nutrition and health outcomes and the public’s trust in science.The event will also include a brief demonstration of a collaborative pilot data repository led by the Data Foundation, data.world, and Cyberhill Partners to increase the accessibility and usability of cross-sector data on health, nutrition, and food security from across public and private sources.Through live demonstrations of digital platforms, interactive panel discussions, and networking opportunities with policy and tech leaders, attendees will gain practical insights into implementing data-driven solutions that can improve health outcomes in their communities.###How to attend in-person: Registration is open, but space is limited. To reserve a spot at the convening of technology and policy pioneers, visit https://datafoundation.org/event/amplifying-health-innovation-event . Registration is required through Capitol Factory; paid badges for SXSW attendance in Austin are not required.About the Data Foundation: The Data Foundation is a Washington, DC-based, non-profit, non-partisan organization. It is a trusted authority on the use of open, accessible data to fuel a more efficient, effective, and accountable government; spark innovation; and provide insights to the country’s most pressing challenges. It conducts research, facilitates collaborative thought leadership, and promotes advocacy programs that advance practical policies for the creation and use of accessible, trustworthy data and evidence. The Data Foundation is recognized by Candid Guidestar with the Platinum Seal of Transparency and by Charity Navigator as a 4-Star non-profit. To learn more, visit www.datafoundation.org . (LEI: 254900I43CTC59RFW495)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.