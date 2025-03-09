INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of enCore

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses In enCore To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, March 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against enCore Energy Corp. (“enCore” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EU).

On March 3, 2025, enCore announced its fiscal 2024 financial results in a press release, reporting a net loss of $61.3 million compared to a $25.6 million net loss for fiscal 2023. The Company revealed that its Chief Executive Officer is “no longer serving” in the role “or as a member of the Board.” Additionally, the Company revealed that it had identified material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting.

On this news, enCore’s stock price fell $1.17, or 46.4%, to close at $1.35 per share on March 3, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

