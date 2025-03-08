Statement on the Pine Barrens Brush Fire

“Minutes ago, I spoke with County Executive Ed Romaine about the brush fire in the Pine Barrens and informed him that the State of New York is here to provide any resources and support he needs. The New York National Guard has already begun providing air support by helicopter and is coordinating with local law enforcement. I have also deployed personnel from the Office of Emergency Management, Office of Fire Prevention and Control, Department of Transportation, Department of Environmental Conservation, State Parks and the New York State Police to assist Suffolk County’s response to this crisis. Public safety is my top priority, and I’m committed to doing everything possible to keep Long Islanders safe.”

