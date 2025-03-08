MPD Arrests Connecticut Avenue Assault Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect for an assault with intent to rob in Northwest.



On Friday, March 7, 2025, at approximately 1:59 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 5500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The suspect assaulted the victim and attempted to take money from the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.



On Friday, March 7, 2025, 27-year-old Kevin Washington, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault With Intent to Rob.



CCN: 25033005 ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.