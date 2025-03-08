Submit Release
MPD Arrests Connecticut Avenue Assault Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect for an assault with intent to rob in Northwest.
 
On Friday, March 7, 2025, at approximately 1:59 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 5500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The suspect assaulted the victim and attempted to take money from the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.  
 
On Friday, March 7, 2025, 27-year-old Kevin Washington, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault With Intent to Rob
 
CCN: 25033005

###

MPD Arrests Connecticut Avenue Assault Suspect

