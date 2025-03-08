Taiwan Tourism Administration Reports Record-High U.S. Arrivals in 2024, Showcasing Strong North American Market Growth

The grand opening of the Taiwan Tourism Information Centre in Vancouver on October 2, 2024 Taiwan Tourism Administration Director General Chou Yung-Hui Leads Taiwan Tourism Promotion Event in Los Angeles, 2024 Group Photo at the 2024 Taiwan Tourism Workshop in Los Angeles PBS’s Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out Films a Sustainable Tourism Feature in Taiwan PBS’s Bare Feet With Mickela Mallozzi Travels to Taiwan for a Special Feature

Taiwan’s tourism surged in 2024 with increased direct flights, strategic marketing & high-profile media collaborations, attracting more North American visitors.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Taiwan Tourism Administration has released its 2024 international visitor statistics, revealing a strong rebound in the North American market. Despite total international arrivals falling short of 10 million, visitor numbers from North America (U.S. and Canada) reached an impressive 763,401, marking a nearly 3% increase compared to pre-pandemic levels. A key factor in this growth has been the continued expansion of direct flight routes to Taiwan. In 2024, airlines including China Airlines, EVA Air, STARLUX Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines increased flights and added new routes, resulting in nine North American cities now offering direct flights to Taiwan with at least 160 weekly departures. These developments, combined with enhanced marketing strategies and diversified promotional efforts, have positioned the U.S. as Taiwan’s fourth-largest international visitor market. According to the Taiwan Tourism Administration, the U.S. accounted for 651,264 visitors in 2024—a 7.6% increase from 2019—breaking pre-pandemic records. December 2024 alone saw over 70,000 American visitors, the highest monthly total ever recorded, demonstrating the market’s strong recovery momentum.NORTH AMERICAN TRAVEL GROWTH DRIVEN BY TOURISM AND BUSINESS VISITORSAn analysis of 2024 travel data shows that 99.07% of North American visitors were foreign visitors, with only 0.93% classified as overseas Chinese. As post-pandemic homecoming trips declined, the proportion of leisure and business travelers increased. Taiwan’s reputation as a safe destination and its targeted marketing campaigns have further fueled this growth and set new highs. The Taiwan Tourism Administration has successfully implemented its “Taiwan Tourism Branding 3.0” strategy, incorporating various incentives to attract international visitors from North America.EFFECTIVE MARKETING STRATEGIES BOOST TAIWAN'S PRESENCE IN NORTH AMERICAAmidst fierce global competition for international tourists, Taiwan has strengthened its presence not only in key Asian markets such as Japan and South Korea but also in North America and emerging new southbound markets. A major milestone in 2024 was the establishment of a Taiwan Tourism Information Centre in Vancouver, Canada, aimed at expanding services for North American travelers and enhancing travel product accessibility.The Taiwan Tourism Administration has also forged strategic partnerships with North American travel industry players and media outlets. Notable collaborations include featuring Taiwan in popular travel and food programs such as PBS’s “Canvasing the World”, Netflix’s “Somebody Feed Phil”, Tastemade’s “From Scratch”, and PBS’s “Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out” and “Bare Feet”. These high-profile productions have significantly bolstered Taiwan’s tourism brand image across prominent media platforms. Additionally, social media influencers such as Christine Chiu from Netflix’s “Bling Empire” have been invited to Taiwan to generate buzz and elevate Taiwan’s visibility among international travelers.ACTIVE PARTICIPATION IN INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL SHOWS TO STRENGTHEN BRANDINGTo further boost Taiwan’s presence in the North American market, the Taiwan Tourism Administration has actively participated in major travel exhibitions across the U.S. in 2024. These include Travel and Adventure Shows in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Dallas, as well as IMEX America and the Seatrade Cruise Global conference in Miami. The administration also organized three major tourism workshops in North America, engaging with travel industry professionals and potential visitors to solidify Taiwan’s position as a premier international travel destination.PROMOTING SUSTAINABLE TOURISM TO BUILD A RESILIENT TOURISM BRANDBeyond expanding its international reach, Taiwan is committed to sustainable tourism development and enhancing the global reputation of its eco-friendly destinations. In 2024, Taiwan achieved record recognition in the Green Destinations Top 100 Stories awards, with seven destinations and two green businesses earning accolades. Additionally, Taiwan ranked third globally among Non-OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) travel destinations, secured the top spot on Asia’s LGBTQ+ travel index, and was named “Best Leisure Destination in Asia” by Global Traveler. Taiwan also received the “2024 Favorite Adventure Destination” award from Trazee Travel, further reinforcing its diverse and attractive tourism offerings.As the global tourism landscape remains highly competitive, the Taiwan Tourism Administration continues to refine its North American marketing strategies. By leveraging diverse promotional channels and strategic initiatives, Taiwan aims to strengthen its international presence and lay a solid foundation for sustained tourism growth in the years ahead.

