Best SMS Marketing Service (2025): Klaviyo Awarded Top SMS Marketing Platform by Consumer365

NEW YORK CITY, March 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer365 has recognized Klaviyo as the top SMS marketing platform for 2025. This accolade highlights the growing importance of SMS marketing in the broader landscape of marketing automation and its role in driving customer engagement, retention, and sales.

Klaviyo - allows businesses to deliver deeply personalized messages tailored to customer preferences, past purchases, and behavioral insights.

As businesses increasingly adopt marketing automation software to deliver personalized, real-time communication, SMS marketing has become a critical component of a comprehensive strategy. Unlike email or social media, which can be overlooked in crowded inboxes or feeds, SMS boasts an open rate exceeding 90%, with most messages read within three minutes.

This immediacy makes SMS one of the most effective ways to engage consumers, particularly for time-sensitive offers and high-intent actions. According to industry data, 74% of consumers subscribe to SMS updates from brands, and 65% have made a purchase earlier than planned because of a text message.

Recognizing this trend, Consumer365 has highlighted Klaviyo for its innovative, data-driven approach to SMS marketing. Klaviyo, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, specializes in marketing automation for e-commerce businesses, seamlessly integrating email and SMS to create highly personalized, multi-channel customer experiences. Founded in 2012 by Andrew Bialecki and Ed Hallen, Klaviyo has powered over 167,000 businesses globally.

A Holistic Approach to SMS and Multi-Channel Marketing

Unlike traditional SMS point solutions that focus solely on text messaging, Klaviyo enables brands to take a broader approach to customer engagement. The platform helps businesses optimize across multiple channels rather than relying on SMS alone at every touchpoint. Instead of viewing the customer journey through the lens of a single channel, Klaviyo analyzes behavior, intent, and engagement trends to determine the most effective way to connect with consumers.

For example, low-intent actions like site browsing might trigger an email, while high-intent actions like cart abandonment could prompt an SMS message. This strategic use of SMS prevents over-messaging consumers while maximizing engagement and revenue. While short-term, single-channel optimization may drive results, a data-driven, multi-channel approach ensures sustainable long-term performance.

Consumer365 praised Klaviyo for its ability to unify SMS with other marketing channels, leveraging insights from 350+ integrations to help brands create smarter, more context-aware messaging flows. The platform enables businesses to send highly personalized messages informed by customer preferences, purchase history, and behavioral data. Whether it’s a shipping notification, loyalty reward update, or subscription reminder, every SMS is designed to provide real value—an essential factor given that SMS subscribers are quicker to unsubscribe than email subscribers.

The Growing Role of SMS in Marketing Automation

Beyond its ability to drive engagement, SMS has also proven to be a revenue powerhouse. Data suggests that SMS campaigns generate higher revenue per recipient than email across e-commerce industries, an exciting prospect for marketers looking to enhance conversion rates. Text messaging is already delivering strong ROI for high-intent buyers, and as brands continue to refine their SMS strategies and integrate them with email best practices, the revenue potential is expected to grow even further.

To support this, Klaviyo’s SMS marketing service includes advanced tools like multichannel attribution, which tracks the exact messages that lead to conversions, and an SMS performance dashboard that provides real-time insights to optimize campaigns. The platform also incorporates AI-powered automation, streamlining workflows and ensuring that businesses can scale SMS efforts without sacrificing personalization.

“Consumer365’s recognition of Klaviyo highlights its unique ability to blend innovation, data, and usability into a platform that delivers measurable results,” said Drew Thomas, a spokesperson for Consumer365. “As SMS continues to play a vital role in marketing automation, tools like Klaviyo are shaping the future of customer engagement.”

