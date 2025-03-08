Coskun Celebrates 150 Million TikTok Views for 'Angels & Tears' with Jazzy Hip-Hop Lo-Fi Breakthrough

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- London-based music producer and beatmaker Coskun is drawing industry attention with his viral hit “ Angels & Tears ,” a jazzy hip-hop lo-fi track that has surpassed 150 million views on TikTok. With over two decades of experience mastering Pro Tools and FL Studio, Coskun has also amassed more than five million combined streams for tracks produced for various artists, solidifying his status as a rising force in today’s music scene. Known for crafting infectious beats and industry-level productions, Coskun continues to push boundaries in hip-hop, melodic pop, lo-fi, and experimental sounds—an unmistakable signature that resonates with both casual listeners and dedicated fans.Viral Success Fueled by Gaming & Social Media“Angels & Tears” received an unexpected boost from a RAID: Shadow Legends TikTok ad, which paired Coskun’s gritty yet smooth beat with the game’s energetic visuals. The result was an explosive spike in user engagement, catapulting the track to viral status. Coskun credits his loyal supporters and the power of social media for this milestone, stating, “Reaching 150 million views feels unreal. I’m grateful for everyone who has streamed, liked, or shared the track. It’s proof that genuine creativity can connect with people on a massive scale.”Deep Musical Roots & Expanding ReachCoskun’s passion for music dates back to childhood, when he began experimenting with his father’s cassette player at the age of four. Over two decades later, his breadth of experience spans multiple genres, from hard-hitting hip-hop to melodic pop and experimental soundscapes. Despite his success, Coskun remains keenly focused on growth, with the goal of extending his audience reach and credibility.Behind the Scenes: Industry Credits & ChallengesHaving produced tracks that launched the careers of numerous emerging artists, Coskun has encountered the pitfalls of an often uncredited role in production. “I’ve offered countless singers their first beats and initial platform,” he says. “Watching them take off without a mention stung, so I chose to concentrate on collaborations with those who appreciate the work. Now that ‘Angels & Tears’ is taking off, it’s my turn to shine.”A Sound TikTok Can’t ResistWith an irresistibly chill yet dynamic sound, “Angels & Tears” has become a backdrop for all types of TikTok content, including comedic sketches and heartwarming pet clips. “The videos are pure gold,” Coskun observes. “Seeing people enjoy my lo-fi track in so many creative ways keeps me inspired. This is exactly why I love producing music—connecting with the world through sound.”Looking ForwardCoskun remains in the studio, cooking up new tracks that build on the momentum of “Angels & Tears.” He continues to focus on forging genuine partnerships and producing boundary-pushing music. “I’m about collaboration with artists and creators who truly understand the vision,” he notes. “The next chapter is about growth, authenticity, and celebrating the journey.”About CoskunCoskun is a seasoned music producer with more than 20 years of experience, based in London, UK. His work has amassed over 150 million views on TikTok and five million+ combined streams for various collaborations, spanning hip-hop, pop, lo-fi, and experimental styles. With a mastery of Pro Tools and FL Studio, his signature touch shines through in every track he creates.Connect with Coskun across social media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coskunproducer/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@coskunmusic YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/Coskunmusic Music Profile Links:Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1NJ8IUMSfNgoGsWPoWtorf?si=r3TEc_trT-2OEZNcobYBwQ Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/gb/artist/coskun/1414722832

