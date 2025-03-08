Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market to Observe Strong Growth: $19.8 Billion With CAGR of 8.3%

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market

The growing need for employee efficiency, enhanced data security, and cost-effectiveness are driving the global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the virtual desktop infrastructure market size was valued at $9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $19.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.VDI solutions use a client/server model where OS and apps run on a cloud or data center server, enabling user access via local devices, similar to mainframe terminals. VDI powers digital workspaces, running on VMs in on-premises or cloud environments.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 286 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31342 Hosting of desktop environments on a central server is known as virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI). It is a type of desktop virtualization in the sense that the individual desktop images operate on virtual machines (VMs) and are distributed to end users over a network rather than having them linked to a local hardware-based system. Endpoints used in VDI systems can be PCs or other devices such as tablets or thin client terminals.Surge in need to increase employee efficiency and enhanced data security offered by virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) boosts the growth of the global virtual desktop infrastructure market. In addition, cost saving associated with VDI solutions positively impacts the growth of the virtual desktop infrastructure industry. However, performance, compatibility issues, and expensive deployment & sign-up costs of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) platforms are hampering the market growth. On the contrary, an increased market for workspace as a service is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the virtual desktop infrastructure industry during the forecast period.In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprise segment holds the largest share of the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market, owing to the rapid adoption of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solutions in large-scale operations that had to adopt remote working trends since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the SMBs segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the adoption of virtualized solutions for better management and enhanced security by small and medium-sized enterprises, which is anticipated to drive the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market growth.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/virtual-desktop-infrastructure-market/purchase-options Region-wise, the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market was dominated by North America in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to its expanding investments in new technologies such as cloud and digital technologies are anticipated to bring prominent growth in the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand from the European countries and due to its increasing technology investments, which are expected to drive the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market trends in the Asia-Pacific region.The report focuses on growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the global virtual desktop infrastructure market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand impact of various factors, such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers, on the global virtual desktop infrastructure market share.The alarming increase in COVID-19 cases has compelled many businesses and their employees to adjust to remote working and work-from-home standards, which in turn fueled the adoption of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) tools during the period. Moreover, with the outbreak of COVID-19, businesses have been forced to shift their attention and increase their online presence, needing to rely on digital solutions more than ever before post the outbreak of the pandemic.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A31342 However, with the lack of on-site workers during the pandemic, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) tools assisted small businesses to keep up with the rising digital transformation trends. Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) tools supported small businesses in maintaining their business operations as normal amidst the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the growing demand for cloud services and the lower availability of skilled employees during the period drove the demand for virtual desktop infrastructure market forecast.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY1. By offering, the solution segment accounted for the largest virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market share in 2021.2. Region-wise, the Asia Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2021.3. Depending on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.The key players profiled in the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market analysis are IBM, HP Enterprise, Vmware, Inc, Ericom Software, Inc, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Parallels International Gmbh, AWS, Cisco Systems, Citrix, IGEL Technologies, Evolve IP, LLC, Redhat, Inc, N Computing Limited, Vagrant, Inc, Neverfail, Inc. 