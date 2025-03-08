Warehouse Automation Systems Market Expected Demand of $93 Billion by 2031, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.7%

Warehouse Automation Systems Market

The growing use of IoT and robotics in warehouse management is boosting warehouse automation market growth, while AI, ML, and big data drive new opportunities.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global warehouse automation systems market generated $21.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $93 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 335 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31490 Warehouse automation is implemented to automate various warehousing functions such as palletizing, de-palletizing, transportation, picking & placing, and packaging. The use of technology in warehouses reduces the need for human intervention thereby reducing human error and increases the efficiency of warehouse operations. The technology has several applications in various industries, such as e-commerce, automotive, electrical & electronics, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical.Furthermore, increasing investments in research and development activities and surging adoption of IoT and robotic in warehouse management system drives the growth of the warehouse automation systems market. In addition, rise in e-commerce sales fuel the warehouse automation systems market growth. However, lack of skilled workforce to operate and high set up and installation cost of warehouse robots, high capital investment is expected to impede the warehouse automation systems market growth. Furthermore, increasing adoption of technologies such as AI, bid data, ML, and Others is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the warehouse automation systems market forecast.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global warehouse automation systems market based on component, automation type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/warehouse-automation-systems-market/purchase-options Based on component, the solution segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global warehouse automation systems market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Furthermore, the service segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period.On the basis of automation type, the physical automation segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than fourth-fifths of the global warehouse automation systems market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the digital automation segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global warehouse automation systems market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A31490 Based on industry vertical, the retail and consumer goods segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourths of the global warehouse automation systems market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the automotive segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market across the North American region held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global warehouse automation systems market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific warehouse automation systems market is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.The key players analyzed in the global warehouse automation systems market report include ABB Ltd, Badger Meter Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Hydropoint Data Systems, IBM Corporation, Itron, Inc., Landis+Gyr, Neptune Technology Group, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Suez SA, TaKaDu Ltd, Trimble Inc., XENIUS ENERGY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED, Ayyeka, and Ketos.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31490 The report analyzes these key players in the global warehouse automation systems market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. 