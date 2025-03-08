The Booming Network and Location Analytics Market: A $89.7 Billion Forecast by 2031

Network and Location Analytics Market Value

The global network & location analytics market grows due to smartphone penetration, GPS use, spatial data tools, network adoption, and COVID-19 impact.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Network and location analytics are collaborating to identify trends and patterns by analyzing the network data and statistics. These also involve a network operation or a set of operations. For example, if a network operator finds a congestion problem in a certain area of the network, traffic can be routed through a different part of the network to meet service performance objectives.Furthermore, vendors are augmenting traditional analytics with automation and artificial intelligence technologies to enable the next generation of highly intelligent networks. This is expected to drive the network and location analytics industry growth.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 338 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31571 According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the network and location analytics market was valued at $19 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $89.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17% from 2022 to 2031.Moreover, the growth of the global network and location analytics market size is primarily driven by the proliferation of smartphones and upsurge in usage of GPS-enabled devices. In addition, factors such as growing usage of spatial data and analytical tools, increasing adoption of networks, and further, the COVID-19 epidemic increased the use of location-based services, which fueled the market expansion.However, consent and privacy concerns may hamper the market growth to some extent. On the other hand, the emergence of advanced technologies in the field of GIS, and the integration of AI with location analytics is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for network and location and analytics industry growth during the forecast period.The key players profiled in the network and location analytics market analysis are Google LLC., Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle, SAP SE, Hexagon, ALTERYX, INC., ESRI, SAS Institute Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/network-and-location-analytics-market/purchase-options Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest market share of nearly two-thirds of global network & location analytics market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is because of the surge in adoption of network and location analytics solutions by large enterprises to provide better navigation and tracking ability to track people and object indoor and outdoor. On the other hand, the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2031, as network and location analytics solutions help in decision-making and provide competitive advantage to SMEs.By deployment type, the global network and location analytics market share was dominated by the on-premise segment in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, as many businesses, especially large organizations, are hesitant to move away from on-premise analytics solutions. In addition, on-premise location analytics is experiencing rapid adoption in enterprise organizations as well as government bodies which are facing strict data security, compliance, and regulatory requirements. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the network and location analytics industry. This is attributed to the ability of cloud-based location analytics software to offer greater efficiency and flexibility. North America dominates the network and location analytics market, due to the extensive technical support as well as growing trends in automation. The industry verticals such as government & defense, and IT & telecommunications are expected to mainly contribute toward the growth of the market.For instance, in 2019, AT&T, an American multinational conglomerate holding company partnered with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory for a Climate Change Resiliency Project to better prepare and adapt to climate change events. AT&T used location analytics to assess the impact of climate change on its base stations, cell towers, and other physical infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to observe the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as an upsurge in spending on location-based services and extensive adoption of smartphones and smart technologies.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A31571 Based on component, the solution segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to two-thirds of the global network & location analytics market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to the surge in adoption of network and location analytics in the organization to provide personalized and integrated products and services to customers. On the other hand, the services segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 18.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the emerging trend among intelligence (BI) and analytics software vendors to integrate mapping and spatial data analysis into their products to provide additional context to reports, visualizations, and analysis.Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, capturing two-fifths of the global network & location analytics market share. The increase in location-based services applications in defense and transportation sectors drive the growth of the market in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to achieve the highest revenue and manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific countries are expected to adopt network and location analytics solutions at a high rate as the remote sensing industry in this region has numerous growth opportunities, owing to various geographical needs.The rapid spread of COVID-19, combined with local, state, and federal government encouragement of social distancing, has caused in unprecedented shifts in visit patterns to retail locations. While some business categories have seen visits skyrocket while in others, foot traffic has come to a standstill. This has led to the adoption of network and location analytics solutions by enterprises to analyze consumer behavior and there spending patterns.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31571 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.