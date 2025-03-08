Submit Release
News Search

There were 230 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,757 in the last 365 days.

CFO Glen Lee's Message on Moody's Rating Review

Today, Moody's Ratings announced that it has placed the District of Columbia’s credit ratings under review for a possible downgrade; another outcome of the federal workforce reductions and shifts in the real property markets. The District’s most recent revenue estimate reflected the impact of these two fundamental changes in the local economy.  No rating decision has been made at this time by Moody’s.

We will continue to exercise fiscal prudence and sound financial management practices in collaboration with the elected leadership to ensure the District’s financial health and sustainability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CFO Glen Lee's Message on Moody's Rating Review

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more