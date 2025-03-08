CFO Glen Lee's Message on Moody's Rating Review
Today, Moody's Ratings announced that it has placed the District of Columbia’s credit ratings under review for a possible downgrade; another outcome of the federal workforce reductions and shifts in the real property markets. The District’s most recent revenue estimate reflected the impact of these two fundamental changes in the local economy. No rating decision has been made at this time by Moody’s.
We will continue to exercise fiscal prudence and sound financial management practices in collaboration with the elected leadership to ensure the District’s financial health and sustainability.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.