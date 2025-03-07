Statement by Premier Lantz on International Women’s Day

CANADA, March 7 - Hon. Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on International Women’s Day:

“Tomorrow, March 8, we mark International Women’s Day, a time to celebrate women’s achievements, challenge biases, and push for greater gender equality.

This year’s theme, “Accelerate Action,” highlights the need for bold steps to advance equality—focusing on the strategies and tools that drive progress in education, employment, and leadership. Across our province, women are leading change, breaking barriers, and shaping a more inclusive future.

While we recognize the progress made, we also acknowledge the work still ahead, especially in ensuring all women—particularly those from marginalized communities—have the opportunities and support they deserve.

I encourage all Islanders to reflect on how we can accelerate action for gender equality and to celebrate the contributions of the women in their lives.”