SHIELDON Unveils Revolutionary Products & Partnerships at SHOT SHOW 2025

Shieldon Launches Scythe Titanium & REV Blades at SHOT SHOW 2025; Secures Global OEM/ODM Partnerships

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG / 广东, CHINA, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the 2025 SHOT SHOW, emerging brand ​Shieldon made a dynamic debut, showcasing its cutting-edge outdoor knives and multi-tools while solidifying relationships with global distributors, OEM clients, and media influencers. The event, held at the Venetian Expo Hall L1 (Booth 40631) from January 21–24, became a cornerstone for Shieldon’s international expansion strategy.​First Impressions: A Thriving Platform for InnovationThe SHOT SHOW 2025 attracted over 8,300 attendees, including retail buyers, wholesalers, and industry insiders. Shieldon’s booth, themed “Meeting Clients and Media Partners,” buzzed with energy as visitors explored its latest offerings. The brand leveraged the event to introduce its ​dual business model:​ ·Brand Distribution: Offering 39 ready-to-market models and 8 upcoming prototypes, with dealer discounts and free shipping negotiable. U.S. partners like White Mountain Knives already exemplify Shieldon’s growing distribution network.​ ·OEM/ODM Services: Providing custom manufacturing for outdoor knives and multi-tools, supported by 20+ years of industry experience. Shieldon’s 1,000+ in-house products span 10 categories, including folding knives, hunting tools, and camping gear.Product Launches That Sparked InterestShieldon’s product lineup stole the spotlight, with several highlights: Scythe XL Titanium Variant : A lightweight, martial-arts-inspired folding knife that quickly became a favorite among attendees. Its Pikal blade design and titanium handle combine durability with elegance. REV Model : An extension of the Scythe series, featuring a tactical-length blade for self-defense and everyday use.​Stock Items: Over 200 ready-to-ship knives and multi-tools available without MOQs, ideal for quick-turnaround orders. Custom engraving services added flexibility for bulk buyers.​Building Global ConnectionsShieldon engaged with 11 distinct client segments, each presenting unique opportunities:​·Retailers: Canadian and Australian buyers focused on OEM/ODM collaboration, while Mexican clients emphasized competitive pricing.​·Distributors: U.S. and Polish distributors explored direct partnerships to secure better pricing and support.​·OEM Clients: An Italian military manufacturer and U.S. defense contractor discussed custom projects requiring MOQs and material specifications.·​Influencers & Media: YouTube reviewers and magazine publishers sought samples for reviews, while Instagram influencers eyed affiliate marketing collaborations.​Strategic Insights from the Show​Pricing Competitiveness: Shieldon adjusted strategies to address regional concerns, such as Mexican buyers’ cost sensitivity and Canadian regulations restricting OTF knives.​Innovation as a Priority: Visitors prioritized unique designs and functional versatility, driving Shieldon’s focus on product differentiation.​Partnerships for Growth: Collaborations with military clients and social media influencers highlighted Shieldon’s adaptability to niche markets.​Looking AheadThe SHOT SHOW 2025 confirmed Shieldon’s potential as a leader in outdoor gear manufacturing. Future plans include:Expanding its ODM portfolio with modular designs and eco-friendly materials.Launching promotions across platforms like Amazon to boost wholesale sales.Strengthening relationships with European and Asian distributors.Shieldon is a manufacturing and trading company specializing in custom OEM/ODM services and branded outdoor knives. With a focus on quality, innovation, and sustainability, Shieldon aims to empower global customers to succeed in competitive markets.

