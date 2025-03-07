PHILIPPINES, March 7 - Press Release

March 7, 2025 Jinggoy seeks to mandate seat belts on school buses SENATE President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has introduced a bill requiring all school buses to be equipped with seat belts, including lap safety belts, to protect students from injury in case of accidents. "The safety and security of our students are not just priorities but are foundational to our national progress. By ensuring that our students are protected during their daily commute, we are investing in the future of our nation," Estrada said in his filed Senate Bill No. 2958, or the proposed "School Bus Safety Act." In pushing for the measure, the veteran lawmaker highlighted a Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) report showing a 39 percent increase in road traffic fatalities from 2011 to 2021, rising from 7,938 deaths in 2011 to 11,096 in 2021. "The lack of regulated safety standards for school buses and drivers expose students to unnecessary risks, jeopardizing their well-being," the senator said. Estrada said SB 2958 not only prescribes regulations requiring driver seat belts and passenger seat belts for all passengers in school buses, but also seeks to strengthen school transportation safety by requiring driver training and compliance with modern safety standards. Under the proposed bill, school buses cannot be registered without the required seat belts. Estrada said the Department of Transportation (DOTr), which shall be the primary agency responsible for implementing the proposed measure, shall prescribe regulations requiring driver and passenger seat belts in newly manufactured school buses, including lap belts or child safety devices that meet safety standards, within one year of the enactment of the bill. Owners of school buses without seat belts will have six months from the publication of the regulations to install them. On top of these, the DOTr shall also run a program to promote seat belt use in school buses, encourage local governments to monitor seat belt usage in school buses, and create and share educational materials on the importance of using seat belts to passengers and drivers of school buses. Estrada said the DOTr shall also give due recognition to schools with high level of seat belt usage by passengers and drivers of school buses. "This bill makes safety a top priority, holds transport providers accountable, and aligns with global road safety standards. Sa lahat ng pagkakataon, nais nating mga magulang na matiyak at maipagkakatiwala natin ang kaligtasan ng ating mga anak sa ganitong uri ng transportation services," he said. Jinggoy, itinutulak ang mandatory seat belt sa mga school bus NAIS ni Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada na obligahin ang mga school bus na maglagay ng seat belts at lap safety belts para maprotektahan ang mga estudyanteng sakay ng mga ito mula sa pinsala sakaling magkaroon ng aksidente. "Ang kaligtasan at seguridad ng mga mag-aaral ay hindi lamang prayoridad kundi pundasyon sa pagsiguro ng pag-unlad ng ating bansa. Kung matitiyak natin ang kanilang kaligtasan sa araw-araw na pagbiyahe, para na rin tayong namumuhunan sa kinabukasan ng ating bayan," ani Estrada sa kanyang inihaing Senate Bill No. 2958, o ang panukalang "School Bus Safety Act." Sa pagsusulong ng kanyang panukalang batas, binanggit ng beteranong mambabatas ang ulat ng Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) na nagtala ng 39 porsyentong pagtaas sa bilang ng mga nasawi dahil sa road accidents mula 2011 hanggang 2021 - mula 7,938 noong 2011 ay tumaas ito sa 11,096 noong 2021. "Ang kakulangan sa regulasyon ng mga safety standards para sa mga school bus at drayber ng mga ito ay naglalagay sa panganib sa mga estudyante at naisasakripisyo ang kanilang kaligtasan," sabi pa ng senador. Ayon kay Estrada, ang kanyang SB 2958 ay hindi lamang nagtatakda ng mga regulasyon para sa paggamit ng seat belts ng drayber at pasahero ng school bus kundi layon din nito na paigtingin ang kaligtasan sa transportasyon ng mga paaralan dahil iniaatas nito na sumailalim sa training ang mga drayber at pagsunod sa mga modernong safety standards. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, hindi maaaring mairehistro ang mga school bus kung wala itong mga seat belts. Sinabi ni Estrada na ang Department of Transportation (DOTr), na siyang magiging pangunahing ahensya na magpapatupad ng panukalang batas, ay magtatakda ng mga regulasyon para sa seat belts ng drayber at pasahero, kabilang ang lap belts o child safety devices na umaayon sa safety standards, sa loob ng isang taon ng pagsasabatas ng nasabing panukala. Ang mga may-ari ng school bus na walang seat belts ay bibigyan ng anim na buwan, mula sa paglalathala ng regulasyon, upang makapagpalagay ng kinakailangang seat belts. Bukod dito, magsasagawa rin ang DOTr ng programa upang itaguyod ang paggamit ng seat belts sa mga school bus, hihikayatin ang mga lokal na pamahalaan na bantayan ang paggamit ng seat belts, at mamahagi ng educational materials tungkol sa kahalagahan ng seat belts para sa mga pasahero at drayber ng school bus. Sinabi ni Estrada na dapat ding bigyan ng DOTr ng nararapat na pagkilala ang mga paaralang may mataas na antas ng paggamit ng seat belt sa kanilang mga school bus. "Kaligtasan ang pangunahing prayoridad ng panukalang batas na ito. Sinisiguro rin nito ang pananagutan ng mga transport providers at pagsunod sa global road safety standards. Sa lahat ng pagkakataon, nais nating mga magulang na matiyak at maipagkakatiwala natin ang kaligtasan ng ating mga anak sa ganitong uri ng transportation services," aniya.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.