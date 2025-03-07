PHILIPPINES, March 7 - Press Release

March 7, 2025 Hontiveros to gov't: Assist Filipinos at risk of deportation from the US Senator Risa Hontiveros on Friday called on the government to assist Filipinos who may face deportation from the United States of America, following the Trump administration's crackdown on immigrants. "The Philippine government has an obligation to protect all Filipino nationals, wherever they are in the world. Kung may mga Pilipinong tuluyang ma-deport pabalik ng Pilipinas, dapat handa narin ang gobyerno para tanggapin at suportahan sila," Hontiveros said. The senator also called on the Philippine Embassy in the US and its consulates to allot the appropriate budget, through the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Migrant Workers, in preparation for the possible repatriation of Filipinos. This statement comes after Hontiveros met with leaders of the Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance (APALA), who shared the plight of Filipinos at risk of being forcibly removed from the US. APALA highlighted that Filipinos in the US, particularly those without proper documentation, could still avail remedies under US immigration laws. However, their lack of access to appropriate legal assistance may result to being deported without due process. "Huwag nating hayaang maabuso ang mga kababayan natin sa Amerika. Their rights under US immigration laws should be made known to them and the PH government should help them exercise those rights," Hontiveros said. "It is the Constitutional duty of the Philippines to safeguard the welfare and wellbeing of overseas Filipinos. Sa panahong talamak ang mga pagbabanta at pananakot sa mga foreigner sa Amerika, sana huwag talikuran ng ating gobyerno ang ating kapwa Pilipino," Hontiveros concluded.

