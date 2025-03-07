PHILIPPINES, March 7 - Press Release

March 7, 2025 Poe on killing of community cat in Makati We deplore the killing of a community cat at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City by a Chinese man. Nagpapahinga lang ang pusa, at dahil community cat nga ito, ibig sabihin ay alaga ito ng mga tao sa lugar. Safe haven dapat ng mga alagang pusa at aso ang komunidad na iyon. No animal should be subject to cruel and unwarranted abuse. We ask the concerned authorities to hold the cat killer accountable for violation of the Animal Welfare Law. A stronger and more responsive Animal Welfare Law in place would have immediately caught the perpetrator and made him answerable to his crime. The revised Animal Welfare bill that we authored and up for third reading approval proposes measures to empower the local government units, particularly the barangays, in addressing cases of cruelty and neglect of animals. It also seeks heftier fines to make abusers think twice about their acts. We are confident that our colleagues and fellow animal welfare advocates in Congress will see through the passage of this bill.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.