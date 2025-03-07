PHILIPPINES, March 7 - Press Release

March 7, 2025 Koko backs calls to ban online gambling Alarmed over the growing exposure of young children to online gambling, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III threw his support behind proposals to ban Philippine inland gaming operator (PIGO) licenses or what is known as e-gambling businesses. "Online gambling has become so accessible that even e-wallet platforms, which are widely used for digital transactions, provide easy access to gambling sites," Pimentel said. He stressed that this raises serious concerns, particularly for children who may unknowingly or deliberately participate in online betting. "Napakadali na ngayon para sa kahit sino, kahit mga bata, na makapasok sa online gambling. Sa e-wallets lang, may access na agad. Wala na tayong kontrol kung sino ang nakakapaglaro," Pimentel said. If left unchecked, it can result in addiction, academic neglect, and even financial exploitation among young Filipinos, according to Pimentel. "Hindi natin pwedeng hayaang malulong ang ating mga kabataan sa online gambling tulad ng online casino betting na hindi lang nakakasira sa kanilang kinabukasan kundi nagpapalala rin sa problema ng pagsusugal at mental health," he added. Pimentel also urged parents to be vigilant and monitor their children's online activities to prevent them from falling into the trap of online gambling. He further called on the Department of Education (DepEd) to continuously remind students about the dangers of online gambling and to include it in awareness campaigns in schools. "Dapat maging proactive ang DepEd sa pagpapaalala sa mga estudyante na delikado ito. Hindi ito laro lang, kundi isang patibong na maaaring makaapekto sa kanilang kinabukasan," Pimentel added.

