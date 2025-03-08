Investing in the CUNY Mexican Studies Institute

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the CUNY Mexican Studies Institute (CUNY MSI) at Lehman College will receive over $1.5 million to expand their role as a vital resource for students and Mexican and Mexican American communities in New York. Additionally, the Governor announced $250,000 to establish the Carol Robles Román scholarship fund at CUNY’s John Jay College. Today’s funding announcement builds on Governor Hochul’s long-standing commitment to making public higher education in the state accessible to New Yorkers of all backgrounds.

“Investing in education is investing in New York’s future,” Governor Hochul said. “This nearly $2 million investment at CUNY will honor Carol Robles-Román’s long career of public service and create more resources for students on campus while also continuing to build on my commitment to make higher education more accessible and transformative for all New Yorkers.”

Governor Hochul’s $1.5 million investment in the CUNY Mexican Studies Institute at Lehman College will support the Institute as a vital hub for the university’s Mexican and Mexican-American communities, providing educational resources, support services, and programs that aid in social mobility, such as business and entrepreneurship training. The Institute also promotes academic research and scholarship on Mexican history, culture, and contributions, enriching our broader understanding and appreciation of Mexican traditions within the diverse New York City landscape.

Governor Hochul also announced $250,000 for CUNY’s John Jay College to establish a scholarship fund in honor of Carol Robles Román. The Carol Robles Román Award for Legal Excellence will support students who demonstrate academic excellence and a strong commitment to pursuing a career in public service.

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “We are grateful to Governor Hochul for these investments that will help CUNY make good on its promise to be a transformative engine of social mobility for all New Yorkers. This funding will help the CUNY Mexican Studies Institute build upon its critical work of empowering Mexican and Mexican-American communities and enhancing our understanding of the Mexican experience through research and scholarship. We also are grateful for the fitting tribute to Carol Robles Román, who had longstanding ties to CUNY and was a fierce warrior for social justice and women’s rights. The Carol Robles Román Award for Legal Excellence will honor her legacy by supporting students who are dedicated to serving the public with passion, commitment and talent, as she once did.”

Lehman College President Fernando Delgado said, “Mexicans and Mexican-Americans have played a vital role in the economic and cultural growth of New York City. Their history is our history and this investment in the CUNY Mexican Studies Institute at Lehman College will help continue that tradition by supporting students and scholars across the city. We thank Governor Hochul for her unwavering support of public education.”

John Jay College President Karol V. Mason said, “Carol Robles-Román was a fierce advocate for justice and her commitment to public service profoundly impacted the legal profession. The Carol Robles-Román Award for Legal Excellence honors her legacy and will empower John Jay students inspired by her passion for public service. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for recognizing Carol Robles-Román and establishing this scholarship at John Jay, ensuring that her extraordinary accomplishments animate and energize our future public service leaders.”

About the CUNY Mexican Studies Institute at Lehman College

Founded in 2012, the mission of the CUNY Mexican Studies Institute at Lehman College (CUNY MSI) is boost enrollment of Mexican and Mexican-American students in CUNY; promote equity through academic achievement; foster research with a focus on Mexico and Mexicans in the United States, especially in NYC; and collaborate with community-based organizations and public institutions to support and empower the immigrant community.

Through targeted research and comprehensive services, CUNY MSI reached over 404,000 constituents across New York in FY 2024, impacting lives and advancing opportunities for countless individuals and families. As a hub for scholarship, community engagement, and advocacy, CUNY MSI has been instrumental in empowering Mexican and Mexican American students and addressing the needs of immigrant communities statewide.

This funding will help MSI continue to sustain and build their efforts and will be used to hire staff as well as for programming, educational resources and community events. One example of the work being done by MSI is their Bronx Education and Literacy Initiative (which received $1.25 million from U.S. Representative Adriano Espaillat in 2023). The program focuses on harnessing the power of multiple literacies to drive academic success while collaborating with local organizations to empower Bronx residents.

About CUNY’s Carol Robles Román Award for Legal Excellence at John Jay College

The Carol Robles Román Award for Legal Excellence was created in honor of Carol Robles-Román, a dedicated public servant and civil rights advocate who helped make New York’s courts more accessible as a tremendous lawyer and a champion for civil rights throughout her career. Her passion and dedication to serving her community will leave an indelible mark on the Law School and the legal profession. The scholarship will support CUNY’s John Jay College students who demonstrate academic excellence and a strong commitment to pursuing a career in public service.

A New York City native, Robles-Román’s career spanned government service, higher education, judicial matters, and civil rights. She most recently served as general counsel and dean of faculty for Hunter College in New York.