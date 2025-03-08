Federman & Sherwood Investigates Estrella Insurance for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Estrella Insurance with respect to their recent data breach. On or about January 22, 2025, Estrella Insurance detected a ransomware attack that occurred earlier that day. Estrella Insurance immediately commenced an investigation and took several actions to mitigate and remediate the incident, including but not limited to resetting passwords, restoring files from backup data, enhancing security safeguards, and retaining outside legal and forensic experts to assist. The investigation determined that on or about February 1, 2025, the following personal information was accessed: individuals name, Social Security number, driver’s license number, and online account access credentials.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Tiffany Peintner

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73120

