Submit Release
News Search

There were 232 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,770 in the last 365 days.

Federman & Sherwood Investigates Estrella Insurance for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Estrella Insurance with respect to their recent data breach. On or about January 22, 2025, Estrella Insurance detected a ransomware attack that occurred earlier that day. Estrella Insurance immediately commenced an investigation and took several actions to mitigate and remediate the incident, including but not limited to resetting passwords, restoring files from backup data, enhancing security safeguards, and retaining outside legal and forensic experts to assist. The investigation determined that on or about February 1, 2025, the following personal information was accessed: individuals name, Social Security number, driver’s license number, and online account access credentials.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Tiffany Peintner
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Federman & Sherwood Investigates Estrella Insurance for Data Breach

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more