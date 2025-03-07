Eaton Fire Victims Sue Southern California Edison and Edison International for Negligence, “Failure to Maintain Equipment,” and Dereliction to Initiate Power Shutoffs during Intense Santa Ana Winds

ALTADENA, Calif., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altadena homeowners Mario and Enriqueta Carrasco along with other Eaton Fire victims have filed suit today in the Los Angeles Superior Court against Southern California Edison (SCE) and its parent company, Edison International, for negligence, failure “to maintain equipment,” and dereliction to initiate power shutoffs during intense Santa Ana Winds that led to SCE transmission towers sparking and causing the Easton inferno that led to the destruction of their home.

“SCE and Edison are well-aware that failure to properly monitor and maintain equipment and to properly initiate Public Safety Power Shutoffs during particularly dangerous Santa Ana wind events can result in death and destruction. Even with advance warnings, institutional knowledge, and previous experience with utility fires, SCE and Edison did not take appropriate action in the days, hours, and minutes leading up to the Eaton Fire. SCE and Edison’s equipment and their negligent actions and inaction caused the Carrasco’s property to be destroyed,” stated Peter McNulty of the McNulty Law Firm, attorney for the Carrasco Family.

The suit notes, “SCE Defendants’ electrical equipment caused the Eaton Fire. SCE Defendants were aware of the Red Flag Warning and PDS [Particularly Dangerous Situation] warning in place on January 7, 2025. Photographs and videos show the ignition point of the Eaton Fire immediately below SCE Defendants’ powerlines. SCE Defendants’ equipment has been linked to the ignition of numerous other fires during Red Flag Warnings, including the 2018 Woolsey Fire.”

McNulty added,” SCE and Edison utterly failed to control vegetation growth near its power lines; ignored multiple wind and weather advisories in the Eaton area; and failed dismally to maintain, repair, or improve its power lines poles, transformers, and other electrical equipment and infrastructure in a safe and prudent manner.”

Other Eaton Fire victims are welcome to contact the McNulty Law Firm directly at 1-213-329-4222.

CONTACT: K.B. Forbes +1 202-320-1212 Voice or Text

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.