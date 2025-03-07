NCRF Presents 5th Annual Miami Black College Expo™ Saturday March 8th

Event promotes access to higher education, expanded scholarship opportunities and career information to inspire area students!

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) presents the 5th Annual Miami Black College Expo TM on Saturday, March 8th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at a new location, William H. Turner Technical Arts High School, 1050 NW 19 the Avenue, #7432, Miami, FL 33147.The annual expo offers a unique platform of information and connection for a wide range of students, from high school to college to adult learners. The expo fosters a college-going culture with engaging seminars and workshops to help underclassmen, future leaders, transfer students and adult learners plan their college and career success. NCRF welcomes families, students, parents, guardians, educators and individuals of all ethnic backgrounds to attend.The event provides students access to a diverse range of over 50 colleges and universities, including historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), as well as trade schools and other educational programs. Select colleges will generously waive application fees, offer scholarships, and even extend on-the-spot acceptances!“In bringing the expo to Miami the last few years, we have established such valuable partnerships. Together, we are bridging the gap that exists between underserved students and higher education. We look forward to working with students throughout the community to help transform lives,” says NCRF Founder and CEO Dr. Theresa Price.The 5th Annual Miami Black College Expo TM is presented by NCRF, hosted by William H. Turner Technical Arts High School and Miami-Dade County Public Schools and other community partners, 100 Black Men and Armstrong Creative Consulting, Inc. The expo is sponsored by NCRF TV, Foundation Clothing Co, Active Minds, Comerica Bank, T-Mobile, and Toyota.The expo is free to attend, to register please visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100.The event is produced by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), who is beginning its 26th year of connecting students to college and careers. To date, NCRF has helped over 700,000 students get into college and assisted students in securing over 5 billion dollars in scholarships and grants.NCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers and beyond! https://ncrfoundation.charityproud.org Follow NCRF TV today on YouTube at: https://youtube.com/c/NCRFTVNetwork About National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) and Black College Expo™Now in its 26th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its Black College Expo™, Latino College Expo™, Movement Enrichment Program, STEAM Program, Internship & Careers Program, Latino Community Engagement and Student Athletic Program (SAP). Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions; NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.

