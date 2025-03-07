BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq - WBA), Global Blue Group Holding AG (Nasdaq - GB), Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (Nasdaq - PLYA), Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE – TGI)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq - WBA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, WBA will be acquired by Sycamore Partners for $11.45 per share in cash at closing of the Sycamore transaction and one non-transferable right to receive up to $3.00 in cash per WBA share. The investigation concerns whether the WBA Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal price provides fair value to Company shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/walgreens-boots-alliance-nasdaq-wba/.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (Nasdaq - PLYA)

Under the terms of the agreement, Playa 28 will be acquired by Hyatt Hotels Corporation (“Hyatt”) (NYSE - H) for $13.50 per share in cash for each Playa share. The investigation concerns whether the Play Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/playa-hotels-resorts-n-v-nasdaq-plya/.

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE - GB)

Under the terms of the agreement, Global Blue will be acquired by Shift4 for $7.50 per share in cash for each Global Blue common share. Shift4 intends to acquire Global Blue’s Series A Preferred shares at $10.00 per preferred share and Series B Preferred shares at $11.81 per preferred share. The investigation concerns whether the Global Blue Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/global-blue-group-holding-ag-nasdaq-gb/.

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE – TGI)

Under the terms of the agreement, Triumph Group will be acquired by affiliates of growth-focused private equity firms Warburg Pincus and Berkshire Partners (“Buyers”) for $26.00 per share in cash for a total enterprise value of approximately $3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Triumph Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal price provides fair value to Company shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/triumph-group-inc-nyse-tgi/.

