PDF Solutions Completes Acquisition of secureWISE, LLC

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS), today announced it has closed the acquisition of secureWISE, LLC, a widely used secure, remote connectivity solution in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment industry, from Telit IOT Solutions Inc.

By acquiring secureWISE, PDF Solutions expects to extend its leadership in data, analytics, and connectivity for the semiconductor industry ecosystem by significantly expanding PDF Solutions’ manufacturing connectivity network to include most of the 300mm fabs in the world. PDF’s footprint in the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test market is expected to accelerate the rate at which secureWISE moves into that part of the supply chain as well.

“We are pleased to welcome secureWISE to the PDF Solutions team,” said Dr. John Kibarian, President, CEO, and co-founder of PDF Solutions. “We provide a leading analytics platform for the semiconductor industry, which, with secureWISE, we believe will further support the type of secure integration and collaboration needed across the industry.”

Forward-Looking Statements

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (Nasdaq: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor and electronics industry ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com.

About secureWISE

The secureWISE platform is designed to enable secure and controlled remote connectivity, collaboration and service enablement in the semiconductor industry. The secureWISE suite of products and services is designed to give OEM suppliers role-based, real-time and on-demand access to their equipment that is installed at the production facilities of their customers, to deliver valuable operational insights, mission-critical performance, substantial time and cost savings, and new service revenue opportunities. As a remote access tool built around the ISMI guidelines, secureWISE is installed in over 90% of the world’s 300mm semiconductor fabs and also numerous solar and chemical plants across the globe.

PDF Solutions, secureWISE, and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Telit is a trademark or registered trademark of Telit. Other trademarks used herein are the property of their owners.

