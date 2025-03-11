Festive Chickpea Hearts™ Announces Bigger Packs, New Flavors and Bold New Branding To Make Anytime Feel Festive

The heart of this family-owned company and their Chickpea Hearts remain the same, however, the brand gets a captivating makeover with snackable fun for everyone

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snack time just got a serious upgrade. FESTIVE Chickpea Hearts™ are turning up the volume on snack time with an exciting brand refresh—introducing two crave-worthy new flavors, a fresh new look, and more shareable pack sizes. This evolution makes it easier than ever for snack lovers to enjoy the satisfying crunch and bold taste of FESTIVE Chickpea Hearts™, whether at home, on the go, or anywhere in between.“We’ve always believed that a great snack is more than just something to eat—it’s an experience,” said Raveez Mohammed, CEO of Festive Food Brands. “With this new chapter and upgrade, we’re bringing even more of what our customers love: bigger packs, bolder flavors, and packaging that makes a statement. Whether you’re reaching for a quick bite between meetings, packing school lunches, or elevating your charcuterie board, FESTIVE Chickpea Hearts™ deliver on taste, texture, and better ingredients. We’re excited to see how everyone will enjoy these new additions and continue to FEEL FESTIVE as part of their daily lives.”With every bite, FESTIVE Chickpea Hearts™ transform everyday snacking into something extraordinary. Packed with plant-based protein, fiber, iron, and potassium, these crispy, flavor-packed bites are a smarter alternative to traditional chips and pretzels—without sacrificing the crunch that makes snacking so satisfying.What’s New:● Two bold new flavors – Nacho Cheese and White Cheddar● Bigger, more shareable 5-ounce snack bags – resealable for on-the-go convenience● Eye-catching new packaging – the same great taste in a refreshed, vibrant design● 12-count variety packs – with flavors like Sea Salt, Ranch, Sour Cream & Onion, Honey BBQ,, Spicy, and Fiery SpicyWith bigger and brighter packs, and more flavors, everyone will have their FEEL FESTIVE moment. As the perfect snack for adults and kids alike, the famous FESTIVE Chickpea Hearts™ packed with protein, fiber, iron, and potassium will quickly replace every unhealthy and empty calorie potato chips and pretzels. Festive Food Brands aims to continue to captivate curiosity and create lasting memories. It's not just about enjoying a snack; it's about embracing a moment, savoring the excitement, and, above all, feeling festive.Beyond snacking, FESTIVE Chickpea Hearts™ have earned their place as a pantry staple, perfect for tossing into salads, adding crunch to bowls, topping soups, or elevating charcuterie boards. From movie nights to midday cravings, Festive makes every moment feel just a little more celebratory.ABOUT FESTIVE FOOD BRANDS: Family-crafted snacking where every crunch tells a story: At FESTIVE, the heart of the story is as rich and flavorful as the snacks. Born in the vibrant heart of the family kitchen, FESTIVE is a celebration of family, flavor and fun. Give these golden, nutritious Chickpea Hearts™ a try for tasty, natural, wholesome snacking!Eat well. Share with family. Keep it festive! To learn more visit www.FeelFestive.com and follow @FestiveChickpeas ###EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Festive Food Brands, LLC and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.