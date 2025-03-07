Full closures on Fort Barrette Road to begin Monday, March 17

Main, News Posted on Mar 7, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies O‘ahu motorists of the full closure of Fort Barrette Road between Kapolei Parkway and Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue for reconstruction of existing railroad crossings and lighting improvements along the roadway.

Work will take place over the course of eight days, with weekday full closures of Fort Barrette Road beginning Monday, March 17 through Friday, March 21, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Over the weekend, this section of Fort Barrette Road will be continuously closed from 8 a.m. Saturday, March 22, through 6 p.m. Sunday, March 23. Work will resume with a daytime schedule on Monday, March 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The scope of this work entails upgrading of the existing railroad crossing, installation of highway and shared-use path lighting on Fort Barrette Road, and installation of new concrete crossing panels, pavement markings, striping and signs, etc.

During work hours traffic will be detoured in both directions via Kapolei Parkway to Kamokila Boulevard to Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue. Please see map above.

Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the planned closure.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

