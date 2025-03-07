Drainage culvert work on Farrington, week of Monday, March 10
HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oʻahu motorists of drainage culvert work on Farrington Highway fronting Mohihi Street in Nanakuli through the week of Monday, March 10.
There will be a single lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily, to address a damaged culvert with exposed rebar along the highway. This work is expected to last through Friday, March 14.
HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.
For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.
To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new
