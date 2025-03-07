Submit Release
News Search

There were 579 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,059 in the last 365 days.

Federman & Sherwood Investigates Archie Cochrane Motors for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federman & Sherwood investigates Archie Cochrane Motors for data breach. On February 27, 2025, Archie Cochrane Motors filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Vermont after experiencing a data security incident involving their network on or around December 11, 2024. Archie Cochrane Motors immediately launched an investigation into the incident which determined that an unauthorized third party gained access to the Archie Cochrane Motors’s network and accessed certain individuals’ personal and sensitive information. On February 27, 2025, Archie Cochrane Motors began to send out data breach notification letters to all individuals impacted by the data breach.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

  • Full Name
  • Address
  • Social Security Number
  • Other sensitive information

Archie Cochrane Motors is a full-service Ford Dealership headquartered in Billings, Montana.

If you received a data breach notice letter and wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tashia Poore either by email at tdp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

Tashia Poore
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
(405) 235-1560


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Federman & Sherwood Investigates Archie Cochrane Motors for Data Breach

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more