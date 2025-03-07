ARB IOT GROUP LIMITED EXPANDS AI FOOTPRINT INTO EAST MALAYSIA

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARB IOT Group Limited (“ARB IOT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARBB) today announced that it has, through its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, ARB R1 Technology Sdn Bhd, appointed Whizzl Sdn Bhd ("Whizzl") as its exclusive wholesaler, sole distributor, and system integrator for the ARB AI workstations and servers in the regions of Sabah and Sarawak. ARB IOT has strengthened its commitment to meeting the surging demand in AI and supporting the Malaysian government’s initiatives to foster digital innovation and sustainability development.

The ARB AI workstations and servers consist of ARB 222 and ARB 333 models, designed to support both server and edge computing devices within the AI supply chain. By deploying a suite of high-performance immersible computing servers and solutions, the ARB AI workstations and servers ensure seamless integration across the entire AI ecosystem. The rapid expansion of cloud services has driven ARB IOT to introduce more competitive products to the market that are able to deliver superior performance and efficiency to meet the growing demands of the industry.

Dato’ Sri Liew Kok Leong, CEO of ARB IOT said, "The expansion to East Malaysia will be a new milestone for the Company. ARB IOT has a robust growth prospect given the evolving demand for new technology trend in AI, which continues to gain momentum. With the collaboration with Whizzl, the Company will be able to achieve greater market penetration and wider customer base.

Whizzl is granted the exclusive rights to sell, distribute, and integrate the ARB AI workstations and servers in the regions of Sabah and Sarawak, within the territory of Malaysia.

We are confident that Whizzl will be well-positioned to grow and generate more value for our shareholders. Going forward, our Company is in a good position to expand its business and will accelerate the expansion by gaining new market share.”

About ARB IOT Group Limited

ARB IOT Group Limited is a provider of complete solutions to clients for the integration of Internet of Things (“IoT”) systems and devices from designing to project deployment. We offer a wide range of IoT systems as well as provide customers a substantial range of services such as system integration and system support service. We deliver holistic solutions with full turnkey deployment from designing, installation, testing, pre-commissioning, and commissioning of various IoT systems and devices as well as integration of automated systems, including installation of wire and wireless and mechatronic works.

