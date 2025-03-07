Mountain America Credit Union Expands Partnership With CenterPoint Theatre

Mountain America boosts funding for local theater, enhancing facilities and youth programs to inspire creativity and enrich community engagement

CENTERVILLE, Utah, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union announced today the expansion of its partnership with CenterPoint Theatre. The announcement was made during a special event at the theater this morning, attended by theater and credit union executives, community leaders, and several hundred invited guests.

“We are pleased to continue our support of CenterPoint Theatre and the incredible programs they provide, especially those for children and teens,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union. “For more than three decades, they have been a vital part of this community, transforming and enriching the lives of thousands.”

This expanded partnership includes renaming of the Main Stage to the Mountain America Main Stage at CenterPoint Theatre. This new partnership will provide critical funding to improve and expand the theater’s facilities, while also enhancing the programs of CenterPoint Academy, the state’s preeminent musical theater training program that provides education and performance opportunities to more than 1,000 students from more than 700 families. The funding will support the Academy as it puts on 10 shows each year that entertain more than 25,000 people through nearly 200 performances.

“We are beyond excited to have Mountain America Credit Union as our partner now and into the future,” said Danny Inkley, executive director of CenterPoint Theatre. “They’ve been a tremendous supporter of our community, the CenterPoint organization overall, and CenterPoint Academy in particular. We’re thrilled for this expanded partnership that supports our exciting growth and lays out even more significant opportunities for all community members to experience the connection, joy, and quality entertainment CenterPoint provides.”

CenterPoint Theatre is in its 35th year of telling the Stories That Connect Us. Founded in 1990 by Ralph and Joan Rodgers, Margo and Dave Beecher, and Beverly and Blaine Olsen, the theater now operates in a state-of-the-art facility that promotes CenterPoint’s mission to offer transformative live performances to enrich the community and significant arts education to develop young people.

“This partnership highlights Mountain America’s commitment to the arts and the communities we serve,” said Nathan Anderson, chief operating officer for Mountain America. “We are proud to collaborate with such an outstanding organization whose vision and mission touch the lives of so many.”

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $20 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across a multi-state region, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

About CenterPoint Theatre

CenterPoint Theatre, located in Centerville, Utah, is the premier community theatre in the state of Utah, committed to telling the best stories in the best ways and helping our community build meaningful connections. The theatre is committed to elevating, educating, and entertaining the community through participation in and enjoyment of the performing arts. CenterPoint produces more than a dozen shows each year, with 480 performances to audiences of more than 150,000. The theatre also operates CenterPoint Academy, the pre-eminent musical theatre training program in the state of Utah, offering training to more than 1,000 students from more than 700 families. In addition, CenterPoint’s community outreach programs impact tens of thousands of students, community members, and many of our friends with special needs.

