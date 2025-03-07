BitMart Announces VIP Elite Invitation: Unlock Top-Tier VIP Benefits!

Mahe, Seychelles , March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to introduce the all-new VIP Elite Channel, designed to provide traders with an unparalleled crypto trading experience. By meeting any of the eligibility criteria, users can quickly unlock high-level VIP benefits, enjoy exclusive services, and enhance their trading journey!

Event Duration

Starting March 8, 2025, VIP experience cards will be available for a limited-time free giveaway!

How to Participate

To apply for a VIP Experience Card, simply follow these steps:

Click to Apply – Submit any of the following task screenshots: A 30-day spot trading volume screenshot

screenshot Proof of VIP membership from another exchange Enjoy VIP+1 Perks – If you provide proof of VIP membership from another exchange, BitMart will grant you an upgraded 28-day VIP+1 experience! Alternative Submission – You can also email vip.support@bitmart.com to submit relevant materials and fast-track your VIP experience application.

Example

Submit a 30-day spot trading volume screenshot from BitMart between 700,000 USDT and 1,000,000 USDT , and receive a VIP1 28-day experience card !

from BitMart between , and receive a ! After the experience period, if you become a formal VIP, you will unlock VIP welcome gifts. Contact vip.support@bitmart.com to redeem them!

Terms and Conditions

This event is exclusive to non-VIP users . Existing VIP users are not eligible.

. Existing VIP users are not eligible. Eligible users will receive their VIP experience cards within 7 business days .

. Any malicious activity , including multiple account creation or fraudulent actions, will result in disqualification .

, including multiple account creation or fraudulent actions, will result in . BitMart reserves the right to interpret the event’s terms and conditions, including modifying, changing, or canceling the event without prior notice.

For any inquiries, please contact our VIP support team at vip.support@bitmart.com.

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,700+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto’s potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Disclaimer:

Use of BitMart services is entirely at your own risk. All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice.

