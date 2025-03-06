WCP Mexico: Joint research workshop

Distinguished guests, WCP Chairs, and representatives,

It is undeniable that we need to make trade more inclusive. But what does that mean? Why does it matter? These are questions that deserve attention.

With this in mind, the Latin American and Caribbean Network of the WTO Chairs Programme has once again brought us together through their work on trade and inclusivity. I extend my thanks to the different teams involved in organizing this workshop – especially the WCP Chair in Mexico – which is held in collaboration with the WTO Trade and Gender Office as an activity under the Chairs Programme, and with the support of the Ministry of Economy.

This event will consolidate discussions on the seven different pillars of inclusivity with the goal of publishing an extremely relevant book.

This book will include perspectives from different regions of the world, drawing on experience from trade negotiators and policy makers in Africa, New Zealand, Asia, and Europe. I would like to thank each of the other WCP Chairs involved as well – the network in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Peru. We recognize that your efforts on this topic have boosted its visibility.

There is of course no part of the world where the diverse needs of women, indigenous peoples, youth, individuals with disabilities and other marginalized groups are not important.

Trade and women

Trade contributes to SDG 5 by creating economic opportunities for women and increasing their income. Firms that export employ more women than men and provide them with formal jobs. This secures their economic empowerment. Similarly, women entrepreneurs can gain from expanding to foreign markets, as trade can help them strengthen and diversify their economic activities. Evidence shows that this leads to changes in women's social status and improves their rights.

However, trade is not gender-neutral. Women face higher barriers than men in accessing the opportunities created by trade. Data shows that these barriers are often grounded in negative social norms. In fact, according to the World Bank, women have only less than two thirds of rights of men. This is why governments have been developing gender-responsive trade policies, with measures supporting women in reaping the benefits of trade and sometimes directly addressing these social imbalances.

Women are highly active in targeting international markets. Globally, women comprise two fifths of entrepreneurs (40%) serving a national or international market, while men comprise three fifths (60%) in both cases.

Discussions at the WTO

At the WTO, in the last 8 years, members have joined forces to ensure that trade acts for the benefit of women's empowerment. Over two-thirds of the membership are actively working to address the trade barriers faced by women.

In 2020, we reached an important milestone and established the Informal Working Group on Trade and Gender.

This initiative, which began in 2017 on the sidelines of the 11th Ministerial Conference, brought together 118 WTO members and observers to promote women's participation in global trade. The primary goal of this Working Group is to mainstream gender in the work of the WTO and in trade policies.

At the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference, ministers collectively acknowledged the intrinsic links between women's economic empowerment, trade and sustainable development. Furthermore, the co-chairs of the Informal Working Group issued a powerful statement that reaffirmed our commitment to advancing gender equality within the trade sphere, highlighting the significant achievements of WTO members’ joint work and taking bold commitments.

At the Ministerial Conference, members have also launched the first gender-responsive trade policy tool, in the form of a compendium mapping all the measures they implement to support women entrepreneurs' access to finance.

Our approach to this issue has been both cross-cutting and collaborative, particularly through the World Trade Gender Research Hub.

Created in 2021, the Hub gathers 45 researchers and experts on trade and gender, including some Chairs.

The WCP Latin American and Caribbean Network is well known for its work on trade and gender – and I’m proud to congratulate the WCP Co-Chair in Costa Rica on his appointment as a member of the Hub, bringing the total number of Chairs in this group to four.

This year, the WTO will host the second edition of the World Trade Congress on Gender, under the theme "Gender Equality and Innovation, the Keys to Sustainable Trade". We will organise this research conference in partnership with UN Women and jointly with the Hub. This year, it will gather more than 60 researchers to present groundbreaking work on trade, gender and innovation.

Beyond research, the WTO has partnered with different organizations such as the World Bank, UNCTAD, the FAO and UN Women to develop effective solutions and drive progress.

As you will also see from the discussions, inclusivity has several different facets.

Our economies should not leave any communities at a disadvantage.

Trade and disabilities

Another stark reality we are faced with is that globally, one in six adults lives with some form of disability. They are a significant part of our global population, yet their economic needs and perspectives are frequently pushed aside in discussions about trade and economic policy. This does a tremendous disservice to them, and to economies as a whole.

Our recent establishment of an informal, staff-level Inter-Agency Working Group on Trade and Disability Inclusion is a promising step forward in this area. Alongside UNCTAD, the ITC, and the ILO, we aim to empower governments to bring disability inclusion into their policy discussions, ensuring that persons with disabilities are fully supported and included in the global economy.

Indigenous communities

Trade is also significant for indigenous communities, in particular those that have been historically marginalized. In 2024, the WTO’s Small Business Champions Winners initiative focused on leveraging international trade to foster economic development and innovation for indigenous peoples worldwide.

Trade provides them with essential economic opportunities, reducing poverty and economic disparities.

Through their businesses, which emphasize environmental stewardship, it also benefits the wider economy by promoting sustainable and ethical consumption patterns. Supporting indigenous trade helps preserve unique cultural expressions, crafts, and arts that have been passed down through generations.

Youth

Also with the next generation in mind, the WTO has launched two major initiatives jointly with the WTO Gender Research Hub.

In 2023, we organised the Youth Trade Summit on Gender with the objective of building the next generation of trade and gender experts. As an outcome of the Summit, in July 2024, we launched the WTO Youth Talent Incubator Programme to support young professionals from academia and government in integrating gender into their work.

Let me add that the Chairs Programme itself expands access to trade-related education. Last year alone, over 330 WTO related courses took place through the programme. I hope you yourselves do not underestimate the significance of your work in this area.

Conclusion and looking ahead to MC14

Researchers at this event will talk about all of these inclusivity issues and expand them in new directions. It is also important for WTO Members to consider the complexities of how these factors interact.

As we look ahead to the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference to be held in 2026, Members will be putting their focus on several areas that have also been part of the WCP network’s research.

The second wave of fisheries subsidies negotiations, investment facilitation for development, and environmental sustainability are on the horizon. Members are also exploring new ways of making progress and breaking through on agricultural reform, and further engagement will continue under the multilateral programme on electronic commerce. I look forward to seeing the continued contributions of the Chairs Network in these areas.

Let me end by saying that the WTO remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing inclusive trade. Our mission is to create a trade framework that reflects the diversity and needs of all societies, promoting equity and opportunity for all. With this objective in mind, I would certainly and strongly encourage continued collaboration between the WCP and the WTO Trade and Gender Office.

Together, we can ensure that the multilateral trading system contributes to a more just and equitable global economy. And the book discussed today has its place in making this happen.

Thank you.