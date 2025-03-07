WTO Chairs Programme event in Mexico stresses importance of advancing inclusive trade

WTO Deputy Director-General Xiangchen Zhang delivered opening remarks via video link . He reaffirmed the WTO's commitment to advancing inclusive trade and praised the active role of the Latin American and Caribbean Network, particularly those from Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, and Peru, in helping to achieve this goal at this workshop. “The Latin American and Caribbean Network of the WTO Chairs Programme has once again brought us together through their work on trade and inclusivity — and their efforts on this topic have boosted its visibility,” he said. His full remarks are available here.

France's Permanent Representative to the WTO, Ambassador Emmanuelle Ivanov-Durand, also expressed her support for strengthening inclusive trade, stating: "This workshop looks at each of the vulnerabilities related to gender, disability or belonging to a minority community and sees how trade policy can restore equal opportunities to start to ensure that these groups can actively participate in the productive and export activities of their countries."

Director-General Cynthia Zimmermann of the Austrian Ministry for Labour and Economic Affairs said: “Austria is proud to play a role in strengthening academic capacity and creating opportunities for trade that uplift all members of society. This is our investment dedicated to maintaining and enhancing trade expertise in regions where it is particularly relevant. Together, I am confident that we will influence how 'inclusive trade' is perceived, discussed, and negotiated in both academic and policy-making corridors.”

The workshop explored various aspects of inclusive trade, including conceptualizing inclusive trade policies for indigenous communities, trade law related to disability, addressing the needs of least developed countries (LDCs), and trade policies for youth and other marginalized groups. Participants also examined the intersection of these aspects, and are preparing a joint publication on the topic. Their work will consolidate diverse perspectives and share experience from different regions.

Deputy Director-General Zhang also commended the Latin American and Caribbean Network for championing work on trade and gender, with several workshops in the region yielding prominent outcomes. Four members from the Chairs Programme institutions in Barbados, Chile, Costa Rica and Mexico are currently part of the WTO Gender Research Hub.

On the sidelines of the workshop, Dr. Amrita Bahri, Associate Professor of International Trade Law at ITAM and Co-Chair of the WTO Chairs Programme in Mexico, launched her latest publication titled “Trade Agreements and Women: Transcending Barriers.” The book offers guidance for policymakers on how to incorporate gender considerations into trade negotiations.