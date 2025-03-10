Go2Africa Releases its Annual State of Safari Report for 2024

Go2Africa Logo Wildlife Zebras Who is traveling When and Where Wildlife Elephants Safari Conversation

Go2Africa's 2024 State of Safari Report highlights the ultimate trends in African travel.

As travelers seek deeper and more meaningful safari experiences, we are seeing a shift away from traditional routes to more immersive, conservation-focused adventures,” — Liesel van Zyl, Head of Positive Impact, and Product Development, Go2Africa

CAPE TOWN, CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Go2Africa , part of the NawiriGroup, a leading safari travel specialist with over 25 years of experience, proudly announces the release of its highly anticipated 2024 State of Safari Report. The report provides an in-depth analysis of emerging trends in African travel, offering valuable insights into traveler preferences, booking patterns, and the evolving safari landscape. In its third edition, Go2Africa explores the state of safari, identifying new travel preferences, consumer booking habits, and the surprising destinations in demand as they reflect on data from 2022-2024. They also analyzed Google search data to uncover emerging trends in major safari destinations in Africa.State of Safari | Key Findings from 2024- Extended Peak Travel Season: June, September, and October are becoming increasingly popular travel months, signaling an extension of the traditional high season. July remains the top month for safari trips, driven by the Great Migration and optimal wildlife viewing opportunities.South Africa Remains the Most Popular Destination: Despite a slight year-on-year decline in inquiries, South Africa continues to attract the highest number of safari travelers. Tanzania and Kenya round out the top three, accounting for 60% of total interest.- Island Destinations on the Rise: Interest in Seychelles and Mauritius grew significantly, while travel to Madagascar and Malawi more than doubled compared to 2023. Improved flight connectivity is playing a major role in boosting these destinations.Shift Toward Multi-Destination Safaris: While single-destination safaris remain dominant, interest in multi-country itineraries continues to grow. In 2024, 34% of travelers opted for multi-destination safaris, up from 29% in 2022.- Demand for Impactful and Experiential Travel: Travelers are prioritizing conservation-focused experiences, immersive cultural encounters, and off-the-grid destinations. There is a growing desire to actively participate in conservation efforts, particularly in locations such as Zambia’s Kafue and Tanzania’s Usangu.- Rise of Family Safaris: More families and multi-generational groups are opting for safari vacations, leading to increased demand for child-friendly lodges, interactive wildlife experiences, and tailored itineraries.- Longer Booking Windows and Higher Budgets: Travelers are booking further in advance, with the average lead time increasing from 18 to 19 weeks. Additionally, medium-high budgets have grown from 36% to 59%, reflecting a preference for premium experiences and longer stays.State of Safari | Changing Booking Habits to MonitorThough July and August are known to be the peak travel season due to prime travel conditions and the Great Migration, there was a rise in the number of people traveling in June, September, and October. Due to better rates and fewer crowds, there has been an increased interest in April and May. Go2Africa highly recommends booking at least one year in advance as the peak season broadens. Travelers booking at least 10-day trips account for 36% of inquiries, and bookings for less than 7 days have dropped by 40% year-over-year. There has been an increase in desire for premium experiences, longer trips, and an increased cost of a safari, causing the average budget to increase in 2024 from $5,500 -$7,500, whereas in 2023, the average range was $5,500-$6,500. The top spending countries in 2024 were Lithuania, Mexico, and Norfolk Island. In 2023, the US was number four; this year, it was not on the top ten list. That said, the US leads in safari inquiries worldwide, with Canada and Australia following, making up 70% of inquiries in 2024. Leading the way in requests for safaris within the US, California represents 12% of the inquiries, New Jersey represents 10%, and Florida represents 8%.State of Safari | Predictions for 2025The report forecasts continued growth in sustainability-driven travel and a rise in family safaris. Additionally, with an increase in non-specialist operators entering the safari space, the value of expert planning has never been more critical.Based on last year’s trends, there has been a significant increase in emerging destinations, a growing focus on sustainability, and an upsurge in spending habits. Family safaris are growing in popularity, with lodges offering specialized activities that foster a deeper connection with nature. Safari-goers in 2025 are seeking conservation-focused experiences, off-the-grid destinations, and combining adventure trips with high-end wellness and culinary offerings. Conservation projects are gaining momentum as travelers request hands-on conservation activities and lodges prioritize electric vehicles and solar power.“As travelers seek deeper and more meaningful safari experiences, we are seeing a shift away from traditional routes to more immersive, conservation-focused adventures,” said Liesel van Zyl, Head of Positive Impact, and Product Development, Go2Africa. “Our 2024 report not only highlights the key trends shaping African travel but also underscores the importance of responsible tourism in preserving the continent’s breathtaking landscapes and wildlife.”State of Safari | Standout Destinations & the Place to Go in 2025For 2025, Go2Africa has seen a shift away from classic itineraries like Kruger and Victoria Falls, with more interest in hidden gems like Zambia’s Kafue, Ruaha’s Usangu, Seychelles’ Platte Island, Zimbabwe’s Matusadona and the pristine waters of Lake Malawi. More travelers are interested in adding gorilla trekking to their standard Big-5 safari experience, and bookings in Rwanda and Uganda have more than doubled this year. Adding to this excitement is the opening of new five-star lodges in Uganda, like Asilia’s Erebero Hills in 2026 and Volcanoes Safaris Kibale Lodge, which opened in July 2024. Inquiries for island destinations to complement a safari experience have risen by 71% in popularity to destinations like Seychelles and Mauritius. While single-destination safaris still dominate, multi-country safaris have grown in popularity, rising 29% in 2022 and 34% consistently in 2023 and 2024, thanks to increased connectivity, making cross-border travel more readily available.For more information, read the full report here . Plan your Safari with Go2Africa now. About Go2Africa:Go2Africa, part of the Nawiri Group, has been crafting personalized African safaris for over 25 years. With deep local connections and first-hand knowledge, we personally visit every destination, accommodation, and experience we recommend. Based in Cape Town since 1998, we have created seamless and unforgettable journeys for over 200,000 travellers. Recognised by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, and the World Travel Awards, we offer expert guidance with 24/7 support. Every journey with us supports Africa’s people and ecosystems, ensuring that travel makes a positive impact. With Go2Africa, it’s not just a safari - it’s your greatest adventure.

