Acrow Adds Oliver Radack as Director of Business Development and Operations for Canada

PARSIPPANY, N.J. and TORONTO, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Oliver Radack as Director of Business Development and Operations at Acrow Canada. In his new role, Radack will oversee the team of regional business development managers to drive expansion of the sales and rental of Acrow’s bridging and shoring products throughout Canada. He is based in the firm’s Toronto office and reports to Russ Parisi, Vice President North America at Acrow.

“Oliver’s strong background in sales and operational leadership combined with his many years of project management experience make him a great fit for this position,” said Parisi. “We are pleased to welcome him to the Acrow team and look forward to the valuable contributions he will make towards the growth of our business across Canada.”

“I welcome this opportunity to work with the entire Acrow team to further strengthen and expand on our strong presence in the Canadian market,” said Radack. “Acrow’s full line of premium modular bridging solutions offer contractors and project owners safe and reliable options for the most challenging permanent or temporary applications.”

Radack joins Acrow from telecommunications system provider Trylon, where he spent nearly a decade in positions of increasing responsibility. He received a Bachelor of Engineering Degree from Concordia University and a Master of Business Administration from Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto. Radack is a Licensed Professional Engineer and holds a Project Management Professional Certification (PMP) from the Project Management Institute, which was awarded following coursework in the field at McGill University.

Acrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.

