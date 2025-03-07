Heidelberg Materials North America Announces Funding Commitment from Government of Canada in Support of its Groundbreaking Edmonton CCUS Project

ISED has committed to finalizing negotiations on a Contribution Agreement for the Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) project at the company’s cement plant in Edmonton, Alberta.

Irving, Texas, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidelberg Materials North America is pleased to announce that the Government of Canada’s Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) department has committed to finalizing negotiations on a Contribution Agreement for the groundbreaking Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) project at the company’s cement plant in Edmonton, Alberta. When realized, this innovative CCUS project will be the world’s first full-scale application of CCUS in the cement sector and will capture more than 1 million metric tons of CO2 annually.

In 2023, the Honorable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, signed a letter of intent to contribute $275 million for Heidelberg Materials’ pioneering Edmonton CCUS project. The Government has already entered into an agreement for a phase 1 contribution of $49 million for the first phase of this project. Once finalized through an agreement for phase 2, the remainder of this funding, up to $226 million, will contribute to the construction of the cement sector’s first full-scale carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) system and a combined heat and power (CHP) system at its Edmonton cement facility.

The funding for this project has been set aside by the Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) with the view of supporting the project once Heidelberg Materials makes it Final Investment Decision (FID).

"This groundbreaking partnership with Heidelberg Materials takes us one step closer to a net-zero Canada by 2050,” stated the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “By building North America’s first carbon capture system in cement, we’re driving innovation, cutting emissions, and securing a sustainable future. This project will create jobs, boost Alberta’s economy, and set a new standard for sustainable industry in Canada and beyond."

Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta stated, “The Government of Alberta is pleased that Heidelberg Materials has chosen Edmonton, Alberta for the site of the world's first-commercial full-scale carbon capture, utilization and sequestration cement plant. Alberta’s CCUS framework and opportunities are unrivaled, and the Alberta government is pleased to participate with Heidelberg and the Government of Canada to help bring these industry changing innovations to cement making.”

“We are excited to reach this critical milestone in this first-mover project which began in 2019, and we appreciate the support from the Government of Canada, the Government of Alberta and the City of Edmonton,” said Chis Ward, President & CEO of Heidelberg Materials North America. “We look forward to continued progress and further collaboration with these key stakeholders as we advance this project forward and work toward our final investment decision.”

Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. At the center of our actions lies our responsibility for the environment. We are pioneers on the road to carbon neutrality and circular construction. We’re developing new, sustainable building materials as well as intelligent digital solutions.

