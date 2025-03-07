Maxwell Macey Releases Introspective Debut Single, 'Need to Leave'

Cover art for "Need To Leave" by Maxwell Macey Maxwell Macey; Photo by Rachel Bennett Photography Maxwell Macey; Photo by Rachel Bennett Photography

From stagnation to self-discovery, the new track blends indie folk intimacy with Americana warmth.

Writing this song helped me understand that feeling restless isn't just uncertainty, it's your inner compass pointing you toward necessary change.” — Maxwell Macey

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maxwell Macey, an emerging voice in the indie-folk and alternative Americana scene, marks his debut with the release of “Need to Leave.” Exploring the connection between physical and emotional distance, the track captures the universal tension between comfort and growth.

Emerging from a pivotal moment of transformation, the song was written in stages between the confines of a Los Angeles studio apartment and the aftermath of a significant relationship's end. With its warm acoustic arrangements and confessional songwriting, “Need to Leave” blends the emotional vulnerability of artists like Phoebe Bridgers with the Americana warmth of The Lumineers and Jason Isbell.

As Maxwell later relocated to the Pacific Northwest, the track also represents a poignant meditation on breaking free from toxic cycles, embracing change and finding clarity in the vastness of natural spaces. The chorus serves as both a literal and metaphorical expression—leaving behind a physical space as well as the emotional weight of an unfulfilling life chapter.

"Need to Leave" Chorus Preview:

'Cause I've been all alone and all torn up, I'm ripping at the seams

And they say time heals everything but I'm still waiting patiently

And every day I try to keep my mind on what's in front of me

But I just keep rewinding back to times when you were here with me

And I think I need to leave

“Need to Leave” was written, performed, produced, engineered and co-mixed by Maxwell Macey, with mastering and co-mixing by Soft Glas (Joao Gonzalez).

About Maxwell Macey:

Maxwell Macey is an indie-folk and Americana singer-songwriter whose music navigates the landscapes of personal growth, healing, and transformation. Drawing inspiration from the storytelling traditions of artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Zach Bryan, and Jason Isbell, Maxwell’s sound intertwines poetic lyricism with dynamic, genre-blending arrangements.

Raised in Southern California, Maxwell discovered his creative voice through a deep love of storytelling, sparked early on by influences such as Dave Matthews Band, John Mayer and Jack Johnson. After years spent honing his craft behind the scenes, he debuted with the deeply introspective single, "Need to Leave" in 2025.

Now calling Seattle home, Maxwell’s work reflects the tension between rootedness and the urge for change—a push and pull echoed in the Pacific Northwest’s vast natural landscapes. His songs weave intimate narratives of emotional resilience and self-discovery, offering listeners a heartfelt soundtrack for their own journeys through life’s uncertainties.

