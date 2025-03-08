Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Global Market Report 2025: Advancements In Diagnostic Tech & Increasing Adoption

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is The Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

The global market for veterinary diagnostic imaging shows signs of strong growth in recent years, with expectations to grow from $2.20 billion in 2024 to $2.37 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.0%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to rising pet ownership, increased animal healthcare awareness, expanding demand for pet insurance, a focus on preventive healthcare, and rising veterinary practices.

As per projections, the veterinary diagnostic imaging market will grow to the staggering estimate of $3.19 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%. Understanding the dynamics of this market is crucial for decision-making and strategizing for growth.

What Drives The Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market Growth?

The key drivers of growth in the forecast period include expanding animal population, rising awareness about animal welfare, increasing adoption of telemedicine in veterinary care, growth in livestock production, and demand for better diagnostic accuracy. The increase in animal populations due to rising pet ownership, improved animal healthcare, and growing demand for livestock, results in enhanced food security, sustainable agriculture, and stronger human-animal bonds. Consequently, veterinary diagnostic imaging plays a pivotal role in facilitating precise diagnosis, improving treatment outcomes, and regular health monitoring, thereby improving animal care.

Who Are The Key Players In The Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market?

Major companies shaping the veterinary diagnostic imaging market include Siemens Healthineers AG, General Electric Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Konica Minolta Inc, VCA Inc, Covetrus Inc., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medl Elctrnc Co Ltd, Agfa-Gevaert NV, Carestream Health Inc, CVS Limited, Esaote SPA, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, MXR Imaging Inc, Sound Technologies Inc, Heska Corporation, Universal Medical Systems Inc., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., IMV Imaging, Epica Animal Health, Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market?

The rapid advancements in diagnostic technologies present in the market are significant. The companies are focusing on developing AI-powered veterinary X-ray interpretation services, which not only improves diagnostic accuracy but also cuts down turnaround times, enhancing overall patient care in veterinary practices.

How Is The Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market Segmented?

1 By Product: Instrument, Reagent, Services, Veterinary PACS

2 By Animal Type: Small Animals, Large Animals

3 By Equipment: Radiography X-ray Systems, Ultrasound Imaging Systems, Computed Tomography Imaging Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems, Video Endoscopy Imaging Systems, Other Equipments

4 By Application: Orthopaedics And Traumatology, Oncology, Cardiology

5 By End-User: Veterinary Hospitals, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End User

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the veterinary diagnostic imaging market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the coming forecast period. Regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

