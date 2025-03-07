Digital Last-Mile Platform Market Size to Expand at 14.5% CAGR, Reaching US$ 21.7 Billion by 2031, Driven by Investments in Smart Logistics and Predictive Analytics - TMR Analysis

The Digital Last-Mile Platform Market is set for rapid growth, driven by increasing demand for efficient, real-time delivery solutions in e-commerce, retail, and logistics. These platforms leverage AI, IoT, and route optimization technologies to enhance delivery speed, cost efficiency, and customer experience. Rising adoption of autonomous delivery vehicles, drones, and crowdsourced delivery models is reshaping the industry. Growing consumer expectations for same-day and on-demand deliveries are fueling market expansion.

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc. –, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, the global digital last-mile platform market was valued at USD 6.4 billion and is projected to reach USD 21.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.5%. Key factors influencing this growth include increased demand for same-day deliveries, integration of AI and IoT in logistics, and the rise of autonomous delivery solutions. The Digital Last-Mile Platform Industry is experiencing rapid growth, driven by e-commerce expansion, advancements in AI-driven logistics, and rising consumer expectations for faster and more flexible deliveries.

As companies focus on optimizing last-mile operations through automation, route optimization, and sustainable delivery solutions, the market is expected to witness substantial investments and technological innovation.

This market comprises logistics tech companies, e-commerce giants, fleet management solution providers, and AI-powered route optimization startups. Key players are focusing on autonomous delivery, real-time tracking, and smart warehousing to redefine last-mile logistics.

For a detailed analysis of Market Dynamics, trends, and Competitive strategies, Request a Sample Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85749





Key Players Driving the Digital Last-Mile Platform Market

Amazon Logistics – Pioneering hyperlocal delivery, drone technology, and fulfillment automation.

Pioneering hyperlocal delivery, drone technology, and fulfillment automation. FedEx Corporation – Investing in AI-driven logistics and robotic last-mile solutions.

Investing in AI-driven logistics and robotic last-mile solutions. UPS (United Parcel Service, Inc.) – Leading in sustainable delivery models and EV fleet expansion.

Leading in sustainable delivery models and EV fleet expansion. DHL Group – Innovating with smart parcel lockers and autonomous delivery bots.

Innovating with smart parcel lockers and autonomous delivery bots. Uber Freight – Digital freight matching and real-time delivery optimization.

Digital freight matching and real-time delivery optimization. Bringg – AI-powered logistics platform for on-demand and scheduled deliveries.

AI-powered logistics platform for on-demand and scheduled deliveries. Postmates (Acquired by Uber) – Leader in on-demand food and retail last-mile solutions.

Leader in on-demand food and retail last-mile solutions. ShipBob – Cloud-based last-mile logistics platform for e-commerce brands and DTC fulfillment.

Cloud-based last-mile logistics platform for e-commerce brands and DTC fulfillment. FarEye – AI-driven platform optimizing delivery routes, fleet operations, and driver performance.

Important Recent Developments of Companies-

Recent developments in the Digital Last-Mile Platform Market include significant investments and partnerships aimed at enhancing e-commerce logistics and delivery systems:

Swap , an e-commerce logistics startup, raised $40 million in Series B funding in March 2025. The investment, led by ICONIQ Growth, aims to expand Swap's AI-driven platform that streamlines logistics operations such as cross-border shipping, order tracking, return management, and inventory forecasting for direct-to-consumer brands.

an e-commerce logistics startup, raised $40 million in Series B funding in March 2025. The investment, led by ICONIQ Growth, aims to expand Swap's AI-driven platform that streamlines logistics operations such as cross-border shipping, order tracking, return management, and inventory forecasting for direct-to-consumer brands. Relay , another e-commerce delivery startup, secured $35 million in funding in March 2025. Backed by investors including Plural and Project A, Relay plans to disrupt the home delivery market by optimizing parcel collection and delivery processes through machine-learning software. The funds will support the expansion of its operations across the UK, adding distribution hubs and engaging a large network of gig-economy drivers.

another e-commerce delivery startup, secured $35 million in funding in March 2025. Backed by investors including Plural and Project A, Relay plans to disrupt the home delivery market by optimizing parcel collection and delivery processes through machine-learning software. The funds will support the expansion of its operations across the UK, adding distribution hubs and engaging a large network of gig-economy drivers. In February 2025, Symbotic entered into a $520 million agreement with Walmart to develop an automated delivery system for Walmart's stores. As part of the deal, Symbotic acquired Walmart's advanced systems and robotics business for an initial $200 million, with additional payments contingent on future orders. This collaboration aims to enhance Walmart's online pickup and delivery processes using AI-enabled robotics.

entered into a $520 million agreement with Walmart to develop an automated delivery system for Walmart's stores. As part of the deal, Symbotic acquired Walmart's advanced systems and robotics business for an initial $200 million, with additional payments contingent on future orders. This collaboration aims to enhance Walmart's online pickup and delivery processes using AI-enabled robotics. Zipline, a leader in drone delivery services, has completed over 1.3 million deliveries in the U.S. and nearly 100 million miles globally as of January 2025. The company competes with major players like Amazon and UPS in the drone-delivery sector, aiming to revolutionize logistics with efficient and zero-emission solutions.

These developments highlight the dynamic nature of the digital last-mile platform market, with companies leveraging technology and strategic partnerships to innovate and expand their delivery solutions.

Market Growth Drivers & Emerging Trends

E-commerce Boom & Changing Consumer Expectations – Growing demand for same-day and next-day deliveries.

– Growing demand for same-day and next-day deliveries. AI-Powered Route Optimization – Smart algorithms reduce delivery time, fuel costs, and congestion.

– Smart algorithms reduce delivery time, fuel costs, and congestion. Rising Adoption of Autonomous & Drone Deliveries – Investments in self-driving vehicles, drones, and robotic couriers.

– Investments in self-driving vehicles, drones, and robotic couriers. Sustainability & Green Logistics – Electric vehicles (EVs), bike couriers, and carbon-neutral last-mile solutions.

– Electric vehicles (EVs), bike couriers, and carbon-neutral last-mile solutions. Integration of IoT & Real-Time Tracking – Enhanced visibility, security, and customer communication.

– Enhanced visibility, security, and customer communication. Cloud-Based & SaaS Last-Mile Platforms – Scalable solutions for retailers, 3PLs, and direct-to-consumer brands.

– Scalable solutions for retailers, 3PLs, and direct-to-consumer brands. Hyperlocal Fulfillment & Micro-Hubs – Urban warehouses reducing last-mile costs and accelerating deliveries.

– Urban warehouses reducing last-mile costs and accelerating deliveries. AI-Driven Predictive Analytics – Proactive demand forecasting, inventory management, and route planning.

The Future of Last-Mile Delivery is Digital

The Digital Last-Mile Platform Market is at the forefront of logistics innovation, driven by AI, automation, and sustainability. As businesses compete to provide faster, cost-effective, and seamless deliveries, investments in smart logistics platforms, drone technology, and predictive analytics will shape the future of last-mile delivery.

Are you ready to navigate the next wave of last-mile logistics? This report equips investors, logistics providers, and technology innovators with actionable insights and strategic roadmaps for a digitally optimized last-mile future.

Get Customized Insights & Analysis for Your Business Needs: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85749





Market Segmentation: Key Growth Areas

By Deployment Type

Cloud-Based Last-Mile Platforms – Flexible, scalable, and AI-integrated logistics software.

Flexible, scalable, and AI-integrated logistics software. On-Premise Solutions – Customizable platforms for large logistics operators.

By Industry Vertical

Retail & E-Commerce – Dominating segment due to the rise of online shopping and instant deliveries.

Dominating segment due to the rise of online shopping and instant deliveries. Third-Party Logistics (3PLs) – Growing adoption of digital fleet management and smart dispatching solutions.

Growing adoption of digital fleet management and smart dispatching solutions. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals – Demand for temperature-controlled and high-precision deliveries .

Demand for temperature-controlled and high-precision deliveries Food & Grocery Delivery – Expanding segment with the rise of on-demand meal and grocery platforms.

Expanding segment with the rise of on-demand meal and grocery platforms. Automotive & Industrial Logistics – Last-mile efficiency in spare parts and supply chain networks.

By Technology

AI & Machine Learning – Enhancing predictive delivery models and real-time tracking.

Enhancing predictive delivery models and real-time tracking. Autonomous Delivery Vehicles & Drones – Reshaping urban last-mile logistics.

Reshaping urban last-mile logistics. Blockchain for Secure Deliveries – Ensuring tamper-proof and transparent supply chains.

Ensuring tamper-proof and transparent supply chains. Mobile-Based Delivery Apps – Enabling end-to-end tracking and consumer engagement.

By Region

Region Market Share (%) Key Growth Drivers North America 35% Advanced tech adoption, presence of major e-commerce players Europe 28% Strong regulatory support for green logistics Asia-Pacific 25% E-commerce boom in China, India, and Southeast Asia Rest of World 12% Increasing investments in logistics infrastructure

Future Outlook: What’s Next for the Digital Last-Mile Industry?

Autonomous Delivery Expansion – Increased use of robotic couriers, drone deliveries, and AI-driven fleets.

Increased use of robotic couriers, drone deliveries, and AI-driven fleets. Sustainable Last-Mile Solutions – Shift towards EVs, carbon offset programs, and urban bike couriers.

Shift towards EVs, carbon offset programs, and urban bike couriers. Hyper-Personalized Deliveries – AI-enhanced delivery time predictions and customer engagement tools.

AI-enhanced delivery time predictions and customer engagement tools. On-Demand & Subscription-Based Logistics – Growth of instant delivery services for groceries, fashion, and pharmaceuticals.

Growth of instant delivery services for groceries, fashion, and pharmaceuticals. Retailers Investing in Micro-Fulfillment Centers – Faster deliveries through urban distribution hubs.

Companies investing in AI-based route optimization, autonomous delivery vehicles, and sustainable logistics solutions will gain a competitive advantage. The rise of subscription-based fulfillment models and predictive analytics will shape the next generation of last-mile delivery platforms.

By 2035, the digital last-mile platform market will be dominated by autonomous delivery, drone logistics, and AI-powered predictive analytics. The integration of blockchain for secure deliveries and EVs for carbon-neutral operations will further accelerate market growth.

To Buy this Premium Research Report, Visit – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85749<ype=S

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the projected market size for digital last-mile platforms?

The market is expected to exceed USD 21.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.5%.

2. Which technologies are transforming last-mile delivery?

Key technologies include AI-driven route optimization, IoT-enabled tracking, autonomous delivery vehicles, and blockchain logistics.

3. Which region is experiencing the fastest growth?

Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid growth due to e-commerce expansion and demand for efficient urban deliveries.

4. What are the key challenges in last-mile delivery?

Major challenges include traffic congestion, high delivery costs, failed deliveries, and sustainability concerns.

5. What innovations are driving digital last-mile platforms market growth?

Companies are investing in AI logistics software, robotic deliveries, electric fleets, and crowdsourced delivery models.

Explore Latest Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Engineering R&D Services Outsourcing Market is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 400.0 Billion by the end of 2031.

Edge Computing in IoT Market is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 35.6% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 38.83 Billion by the end of 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.