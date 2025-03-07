G2A.COM Partners with Echo Esports for the Race to World First Event

AMSTERDAM, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2A.COM, a leading global digital marketplace, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Echo Esports for the highly anticipated Race to World First event in World of Warcraft. G2A.COM has been a prominent presence at gaming and esports events since its inception, investing over $12 million in esports partnerships and events, supporting over 70 teams and 110 tournaments worldwide.

Echo Esports, founded in 2020 by some of the most successful World of Warcraft players of all time, is dedicated to competing at the highest levels. Since their inception, they have been at the top of the charts in not only raiding, but Mythic Dungeon International, PvP events and recently even branching out into Final Fantasy XIV to compete in raids there. Echo's core values include respect, excellence, and a zero-tolerance policy towards toxicity within their team and community.

The Race to World First event features the most competitive guilds in World of Warcraft, including the three top contenders—Echo, Liquid, and Method—racing through the formidable challenges of the Liberation of Undermine. The guilds will face off against Chrome King Gallywix and his loyalists, with the first guild to defeat the final boss on Mythic Difficulty earning the prestigious title of World Firsts. The race, which began on March 5th, is now in full swing, with all three guilds progressing through the raid right now.

As part of the partnership, G2A.COM has launched a dedicated landing page featuring Echo Esports team members' games of choice and a special discount code, ECHO10, offering 10% off until the end of March.

Wojciech Szybiak, Influencers & Social Media Marketing Manager at G2A.COM, stated, "We are excited to support Echo Esports in their quest for the World First title. This partnership reflects our commitment to the esports community and our shared values of excellence and integrity."

Yunus "Scripe" Yüksektepe, co-GM of Echo, added, "Partnering with G2A.COM is a fantastic opportunity for us. Their support enables us to focus on our goal of achieving the World First title while maintaining our standards of excellence and respect."

Stay tuned for more exciting activities with the team members – watch G2A.COM's social media channels for the most recent news.

Media Contact:

Marely Arias

marely@carvecomms.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.