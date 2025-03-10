MEFFYS 2025 Connectivity & Wholesale Award Goes to TOMIA

TOMIA’s IPN Adaptive Steering is recognized as the most innovative solution for global roaming.

LUXEMBOURG, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TOMIA, the market leader in roaming value-added services solutions, has been honored as the 20th MEFFYS Connectivity & Wholesale winner for its Intelligent Preferred Network ( IPN Adaptive Steering solution. This cutting-edge Quality of Service (QoS) functionality is designed to optimize travel experience in a global roaming context.“At TOMIA, we are thrilled to receive this award. It is a significant achievement for our team and a testament to TOMIA’s leadership in innovation, delivering solutions that address our customers' most critical needs,” said Frederic Mathieu, Senior Vice President and General Manager at TOMIA.The Mobile Ecosystem Forum ( MEF ) is a global trade body dedicated to tackling key challenges in the evolving mobile ecosystem. As part of its mission to drive growth and celebrate industry innovation, MEF hosts the annual MEFFYS Awards, now in its 20th edition.With the growing demands of data-heavy users and multiple industry verticals, the roll-out of 5G Standalone (SA) Roaming, and the shift toward data-centric services, ensuring high-quality data experiences has never been more critical. To meet this challenge, TOMIA has integrated QoS-driven intelligence into its flagship IPN Steering of Roaming (SoR) service. Adaptive Steering dynamically adjusts steering policies based on network quality and data consumption patterns, empowering operators to provide differentiated connectivity options to maximize the value of 5G roaming agreements.“Congratulations TOMIA on a well-deserved win! Receiving a MEFFYS award is a true indication of your place within the mobile ecosystem, as the MEFFYS winners are chosen by the industry, not by a panel of judges. With a glitzy MEFFYS ceremony and a Great Gatsby-inspired after-party, we all enjoyed celebrating TOMIA’s success and wish them a wonderful year ahead,” said MEF CEO Dario Betti.About TOMIAFor 25 years, TOMIA has continuously evolved the Roaming Value-Added Services market, addressing every challenge across all network technologies for hundreds of mobile operators worldwide. Our mission is to drive more automation, simplify business complexities, and enable operators to respond quickly to changing market dynamics while efficiently managing operational exceptions. As a leading roaming service provider, TOMIA's award-winning product suite meets all industry standards and is fully equipped with the latest network technologies, including VoLTE, 5G Standalone, and LPWAN. With true multitenancy and multiservice capabilities, TOMIA delivers substantial operational efficiency, making it the ideal choice for operator groups and resellers of roaming services. To learn more, visit www.tomiaglobal.com About Mobile Ecosystem ForumThe Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF) is a global trade body established in 2000 and headquartered in the UK with members across the world. As the voice of the mobile ecosystem, it focuses on cross-industry best practices, anti-fraud and monetisation. The Forum, which celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2025, provides its members with global and cross-sector platforms for networking, collaboration and advancing industry solutions.Web: https://mobileecosystemforum.com/ Twitter: https://x.com/mef LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mobile-ecosystem-forum Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MobileEcosystemForum/

