Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

March 7, 2025

Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of Shell plc as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2022 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”).

PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of shares vested
Wael Sawan 06 March 2025 SHELL (AMS) 151,531.08
Sinead Gorman 06 March 2025 SHEL (LSE) 162,056.49
Philippa Bounds 06 March 2025 SHEL (LSE) 35,424.70
Robin Mooldijk 06 March 2025 SHELL (AMS) 64,370.49
Rachel Solway 06 March 2025 SHEL (LSE) 31,882.23
Huibert Vigeveno 06 March 2025 SHELL (AMS) 119,060.13
Zoe Yujnovich 06 March 2025 SHELL (AMS) 119,060.13

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

Julie Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom.

  

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2022 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 151,531.08
Total N/A
Aggregated information  
Volume 151,531.08
Price NIL
Total N/A
Date of transaction 06/03/2025
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Sinead
Last Name(s) Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2022 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency GBP
Price NIL
Volume 162,056.49
Total N/A
Aggregated information  
Volume 162,056.49
Price NIL
Total N/A
Date of transaction 06/03/2025
Place of transaction London


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Philippa
Last Name(s) Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2022 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency GBP
Price NIL
Volume 35,424.70
Total N/A
Aggregated information  
Volume 35,424.70
Price NIL
Total N/A
Date of transaction 06/03/2025
Place of transaction London


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Robin
Last Name(s) Mooldijk
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2022 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 64,370.49
Total N/A
Aggregated information  
Volume 64,370.49
Price NIL
Total N/A
Date of transaction 06/03/2025
Place of transaction Amsterdam


  

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Rachel
Last Name(s) Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2022 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency GBP
Price NIL
Volume 31,882.23
Total N/A
Aggregated information  
Volume 31,882.23
Price NIL
Total N/A
Date of transaction 06/03/2025
Place of transaction London


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Huibert
Last Name(s) Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2022 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 119,060.13
Total N/A
Aggregated information  
Volume 119,060.13
Price NIL
Total N/A
Date of transaction 06/03/2025
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Zoe
Last Name(s) Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas & Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2022 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 119,060.13
Total N/A
Aggregated information  
Volume 119,060.13
Price NIL
Total N/A
Date of transaction 06/03/2025
Place of transaction Amsterdam

