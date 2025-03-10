Arizona Sunrays Announces Its 2025 Summer Camp Lineup

Arizona Sunrays is thrilled to announce its 2025 Summer Camp lineup, offering an array of engaging weekly themes designed to inspire children aged 4 to 10.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arizona Sunrays is thrilled to announce its 2025 Summer Camp lineup , offering an array of dynamic and engaging weekly themes designed to inspire and entertain children aged 4 to 10. Running from May 23 to August 8, each week presents a unique adventure, ensuring campers enjoy a summer filled with excitement and discovery.Camp Details:Dates: May 23, 2025 – August 8, 2025Time: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PMAges: 4-10 years (must be potty trained)Price: Full Week: $450 | Individual Day: $100Extended Care: Available from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM at an additional cost of $100 per weekWeekly Themes:May 23: Summer Launch Luau! – Kick off the summer with a festive Hawaiian-style celebration.May 27 – May 30: Minecraft – Dive into the block-building universe of creativity and exploration.June 2 – June 6: Marvel vs DC – Embark on heroic adventures with your favorite superheroes.June 9 – June 13: Barbie and Just Ken – Experience the glamorous world of Barbie and Ken.June 16 – June 20: Mario Kart – Race into fun with Mario and friends in this high-speed themed week.June 23 – June 27: Aliens vs Astronauts – Explore the cosmos in an intergalactic showdown.July 7 – July 11: Dinosaurs and Dragons – Journey to a land of prehistoric creatures and mythical beasts.July 14 – July 18: Shark Week – Dive deep into the fascinating world of sharks.July 21 – July 25: The Wizarding World of Arizona Sunrays – Unleash your inner wizard in a magical adventure.July 28 – August 1: Lego Brick-tastic Bash – Build and create in a week dedicated to Lego enthusiasts.August 4 – August 8: Inflatable Festival! – Bounce into fun with a week full of inflatable activities.Each camp day is packed with diverse activities, such as ninja training, gymnastics, sports games, water play, obstacle courses, and creative crafts, ensuring a well-rounded and exhilarating experience for every camper.Pre-registration is required, and a $25 fee applies for sign-ups after 5:00 PM the day prior to camp. To secure a spot or for more information, please visit Arizona Sunrays' official website. Join Arizona Sunrays this summer for an unforgettable journey of fun, learning, and adventure!About Arizona SunraysArizona Sunrays is a premier gymnastics, dance, and ninja training center dedicated to providing high-quality, engaging programs for children of all ages. With a mission to inspire confidence, creativity, and physical development, Arizona Sunrays offers a variety of classes, camps, and events in a fun and safe environment. Through expert coaching and a passion for movement, Arizona Sunrays helps children build lifelong skills while having a blast.

