Luxury Home Sale Breaks Pasadena Price Record, Facilitated by Bigtown Homes

Luxury Home Sale Record in Pasadena

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bigtown Homes has once again set a new benchmark in luxury real estate, achieving the highest recorded sale price for a three-bedroom residence in Pasadena since 2023, (and as of the date of this publication, the record still holds). The distinguished property at 1340 Fairlawn sold for an unprecedented $4,650,000, solidifying Bigtown Homes' reputation for delivering exceptional results through a meticulous and strategic approach. See more info on the most expensive 3 bedroom home sale in Pasaedena go here https://www.bigtownrealestate.co/real-estate/what-is-the-most-expensive-pasadena-home/ The success of this record-breaking sale was no accident. Bigtown Homes employed a proven, detail-oriented strategy that ensured every aspect of the listing process was carefully curated to effect the best possible outcome. From the outset, extensive due diligence—including pre-inspections and thorough disclosures—were conducted, giving prospective buyers full confidence in the property’s integrity and value. BTH believes that, certainty on the part of buyers commands the highest price, and uncertainty causes price decline.“Our approach left nothing to chance,” said Richard Evanns, the owner and primary agent at Bigtown Homes. “We took the time to complete every small but critical step in advance, ensuring that potential buyers had absolute clarity and peace of mind, leaving no buyer question unanswered. We knew the architects who built the house, we knew what year the addition was, we knew who built it, we knew the luxury material brands that were used in it. We knew what years the updates were and had the work orders and the warranties. We made sure to know it all. That transparency, combined with high-impact and reasonable cost enhancements and fixes were the reason for this result.”Key to the property’s success was Bigtown Homes’ hands-on approach to maximizing its appeal. The team personally oversaw strategic upgrades to things like flooring, carpets, painting, fixtures, and meticulous landscaping, elevating the home's marketability to its fullest potential. All things that were not functioning perfectly were made to function perfectly. Staging was another essential component of the strategy, with final touches—including a last-minute trip to Living Spaces on the eve of photography—to ensure the home was picture-perfect for its debut.“When door knobs are loose, when a sliding door sticks, when a cabinet doesn’t close right, or even when the stager doesn’t put an area rug where an area rug should be- sure it’s not the end of the world. But add those things up, and the vibe goes from “amazing” to “good”. So you will get a good price, not an amazing one. And we strive for amazing around here.” Evanns said.Additionally, Bigtown Homes leveraged an intelligent and aggressive pricing strategy to maximize interest in the property, coupled with a targeted marketing campaign, ensuring maximum exposure to high-intent buyers. The buzz created caused the open houses to have over a hundred people. It was a feeding frenzy!And the result was a home-run. “We take great pride in delivering what we believe to be the highest level of service, so this record-breaking result is very satisfying, and makes me feel like we are truly doing right by our clients, which is the whole reason we do this.” Evanns said.Bigtown Homes continues to set the standard for real estate representation in both buying and selling, proving that meticulous planning, expert execution, and an unwavering commitment to excellence lead to unmatched achievements in the industry.For more information about Bigtown Homes and their unparalleled real estate expertise, please visitContact: Richard EvannsWebsite: https://www.bigtownrealestate.co/ Email: richard@bigtownrealestate.coPhone: (323) 515-8414

